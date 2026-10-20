In 1970, the gasoline at every pump in America carried lead. Grams of a neurotoxin in every gallon, sprayed out of every tailpipe on every street in the country. That was not an accident of chemistry. That was the design.

Los Angeles sat under smog you could see at eye level. Power plants burned coal with nothing between the furnace and the sky. The national pollution ledger ran to roughly 300 million tons a year of the six pollutants the EPA tracks hardest.

Fifty-four years later, the lead is out of the gasoline. The economy is more than four times bigger. The ledger is a fifth of what it was.

That's the whole story. Here's the detail.

Between 1970 and 2024, combined emissions of the six common air pollutants (sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, volatile organics, particulate matter, and lead) fell 79 percent. Over the same stretch, GDP grew roughly 340 percent in real terms (338 percent in EPA's own series). Population grew 66 percent. Driving grew 195 percent. Energy use grew 43 percent (EPA, Our Nation's Air: Trends Through 2024).

More people, three times the driving, four times the output, a fifth of the pollution. Let that sit for a second.

Inflation-adjusted, the economy went from $5.3 trillion to $23.4 trillion (BEA, via FRED). Which means for every dollar of output, America now emits roughly 95 percent less of these pollutants than it did in 1970. The two lines didn't drift apart. They ran in opposite directions for half a century.

So how? The answer is refreshingly physical. Nobody voted the pollution down. Engineers built hardware and bolted it onto the problem.

A catalytic converter is precious metal meeting hot exhaust. It's been on every new car since 1975. A scrubber is limestone slurry meeting flue gas at the power plant. A baghouse is a building-sized fabric filter that catches dust before the stack lets it out. And the 1990 acid rain program put a cap and a market on sulfur dioxide. SO₂ fell 94 percent from 1980 levels, faster and cheaper than the industry of the day said was possible (EPA, Air Pollutant Emissions Trends).

Pollutant by pollutant, 1980 to 2024: lead down 99 percent, sulfur dioxide down 94, carbon monoxide down 77, nitrogen oxides down 75, volatile organics down 61, direct particulates down 63 (EPA emissions trends data).

Lead gets its own sentence. Leaded gasoline was phased out and finished by 1996, and it's one of the biggest public health wins of the industrial age. The metal wasn't regulated into a different product. It was removed from the fuel supply, and children's blood-lead levels fell with it.

Now the objection writes itself: we just shipped the pollution overseas, right? You can't offshore a commute (some steel did leave). Vehicle pollutants and domestic power plants make up the bulk of the baseline, and Americans drove 195 percent more miles while CO and NOx fell by three-quarters. The scrubbers are bolted to stacks in Ohio and Indiana, not relocated to another hemisphere.

I traced one link of this hardware chain in Diesel Exhaust Fluid Is a Natural Gas Product. The 2010 heavy-duty NOx standard is why the blue jug exists. A small chemical plant rides on the side of every late-model truck because the rule required NOx numbers that good intentions couldn't reach. That's the pattern of the whole 54 years. A standard was set. Engineers built systems to meet it. The systems worked.

It also paid. EPA's cost-benefit study of the 1990 Clean Air Act amendments put 2020's benefits at roughly $2 trillion, that's avoided deaths, heart attacks, hospital visits, sick days, against about $65 billion in compliance costs. Better than 30 to 1. The same study credits the amendments with preventing about 230,000 premature deaths in 2020 alone (EPA, The Benefits and Costs of the Clean Air Act from 1990 to 2020).

Let me keep two books straight here, because this is where the conversation usually goes sideways.

Book one is criteria pollutants. SO₂, NOx, CO, lead, particles. That's the book above, and it's a rout.

Book two is greenhouse gases. Carbon dioxide isn't on this chart. U.S. CO₂ rose for decades after 1970, peaked in 2007 at about 6.0 billion metric tons, and has since fallen roughly 20 percent while the economy grew another 40 percent (EIA; BEA). The decoupling arrived later for carbon. Gas displacing coal, wind and solar at scale, efficiency doing quiet work. I walked the electricity version of that ledger in US Electricity Powered 2,500% GDP Growth. CO₂ Emissions Rose Just 6%. Book two is unfinished. Book two is not evidence that book one failed.

One footnote belongs in the margin. Wildfire smoke has pushed fine-particle and CO readings up in parts of the country in recent years, even as tailpipe and smokestack emissions kept falling (EPA, Our Nation's Air: Trends Through 2024). A forest fire isn't a compliance failure. The chart above excludes wildfires for exactly that reason, and EPA's headline 79 percent still stands on its own accounting.

And ozone was the slowpoke of the six. Concentrations down 24 percent since 1990, while sulfur dioxide concentrations fell 93 (EPA, Our Nation's Air). Chemistry doesn't care about our timelines. It still moved.

The argument you keep hearing is that a country picks one: grow, or breathe. America ran the experiment for 54 years. Output quadrupled. Driving tripled. The population grew by 135 million people. And the air got cleaner on every pollutant the government tracks, because American industry built the hardware that made it so.

That is not a slogan. That is the measurement record.

-Nate

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SOURCES

EPA, Our Nation's Air: Trends Through 2024. https://gispub.epa.gov/OAR_OAQPS/air/trendsreport/2025/documentation/AirTrends_Flyer.pdf

EPA, Air Pollutant Emissions Trends Data. https://www.epa.gov/air-emissions-inventories/air-pollutant-emissions-trends-data

EPA, The Benefits and Costs of the Clean Air Act from 1990 to 2020. https://www.epa.gov/archive/epapages/newsroom_archive/newsreleases/f8ad3485e788be5a8525784600540649.html

Bureau of Economic Analysis, Real GDP (GDPCA), via FRED. https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/fredgraph.csv?id=GDPCA

EIA, U.S. energy-related CO₂ emissions (2007 peak, 6,016 MMmt). https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=50958