Hammer and Anvil

Hammer and Anvil

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
5d

It's happening, and it will get even better. America must stop wasting so much of our fossil energy.

Increase Energy Efficiency = Reduced Emissions.

Great article Nathan.

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Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
4d

I agree with most of this post. However, There is one enormous problem with the EPA health claims: "It also paid. EPA's cost-benefit study of the 1990 Clean Air Act amendments put 2020's benefits at roughly $2 trillion, that's avoided deaths, heart attacks, hospital visits, sick days, against about $65 billion in compliance costs. Better than 30 to 1. The same study credits the amendments with preventing about 230,000 premature deaths in 2020 alone (EPA, The Benefits and Costs of the Clean Air Act from 1990 to 2020)."

Those are modeled numbers. Surely with those enormous numbers the observed avoided deaths, heart attacks, hospital visits, and sick days should be observed in the health records. Have you seen an analysis that uses the observations? I would appreciate it if any reader could direct me to that information

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