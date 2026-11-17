California’s net zero counts what happens inside its border. Here is what that arithmetic looks like with the numbers filled in.

A tanker sits at anchor off Long Beach, waiting its turn to unload. The crude in its hull was pumped in Iraq. It will be refined in California, sold in California, and burned in California. But the emissions from producing it will be counted in Iraq’s ledger, not California’s. That one ship explains net zero better than any speech on the subject.

Three facts frame everything below. In 1985, California produced 1,079 thousand barrels of crude oil a day. In 2024, it produced 300 thousand. Over the same span, California’s petroleum consumption went up, from 1,547 thousand barrels a day to 1,803 thousand (EIA, State Energy Data System). And the state reports its 2024 emissions at 346 million metric tons, about 20 percent below 1990 (CARB, California GHG Inventory). Production down 72 percent. Consumption up. Emissions, on paper, down. All three numbers are official. The trick is in the third one.

The hardest-working word in climate policy is “net”

A state counts its emissions the way a store counts inventory: what is inside its own walls. California’s inventory, by its own description, counts emissions produced within California, plus the emissions from electricity it imports (CARB, California GHG Inventory). Be precise about the boundary, because the argument lives there. The refining of imported crude and the burning of its gasoline happen in California, and those tons are counted. What is not counted is the first slice of the barrel’s life: the pumping, the flaring, and the processing where the oil was produced. California does score that slice in a separate program, the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which rates crudes by lifecycle carbon intensity (CARB). But a score in a fuel program is not a ton in the inventory, and the inventory is the number on the press release.

Picture a factory that moves its smokestack across the county line and then reports a clean plant. Same product out the gate. The smoke still rises, just over another county. The only thing that changed is which county’s ledger carries it. For the slice that moved, that is not a reduction. It is a relocation with better paperwork.

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Step one: the state squeezed its own fields

California’s production decline is not a dip. It is a forty-year slope: 1,079 thousand barrels a day in 1985, 631 thousand in 2005, 428 thousand in 2019, 300 thousand in 2024 (EIA, State Energy Data System). The last leg is the steepest: 30 percent of what was left disappeared between 2019 and 2024, five years when the state’s petroleum consumption did not fall at all (EIA, State Energy Data System).

Old fields decline on their own, and California’s are old. But state law points exactly this direction: 40 percent below 1990 emissions by 2030, carbon neutrality by 2045 (CARB). The wells were not replaced. They were retired, and nothing in state policy was built to replace them.

Step two: the tankers replaced the wells

Refineries still need crude, so the crude changed addresses. In 1985, California fields supplied 61.8 percent of the crude California refineries ran, and foreign countries supplied 5.5 percent. In 2024, California supplied 23.3 percent of its own refineries’ crude, and foreign suppliers provided 63.3 percent (CEC, Annual Oil Supply Sources to California Refineries).

Foreign crude deliveries ran about 883 thousand barrels a day in 2024, roughly three times what the state produced itself (CEC). Iraq supplied 21 percent of the foreign crude and Brazil 20 percent, with Guyana next at 16 percent. Saudi Arabia, the state’s top foreign supplier as recently as 2019, was down to 5 percent (CEC, Foreign Sources of Crude Oil Imports). California did not end its dependence on oil. It changed which governments its oil money flows to, and whose environmental rules its barrels are produced under.

Step three: then the refineries started closing

The Martinez refinery, 161 thousand barrels a day of crude capacity, and the Rodeo plant, 120 thousand, both stopped refining crude and converted to renewable fuels, Rodeo finishing in early 2024 (EIA, Today in Energy). Phillips 66’s Los Angeles refinery, about 139 thousand barrels a day, processed its last crude in October 2025 (Phillips 66). Valero’s Benicia refinery, 145 thousand barrels a day, which the company notified the state in April 2025 it intended to idle by April 2026 (Valero), no longer appears on the CEC’s July 2026 roster of operating refineries (CEC). EIA counts those last two alone at about 17 percent of the state’s refining capacity (EIA, Today in Energy). Total California refining capacity fell from 1,982 thousand barrels a day in 2016 to 1,499 thousand on January 1, 2026 (EIA, Refinery Capacity), and the CEC’s July 2026 roster totals 1,338 thousand, down a third from 2016 (CEC).

Drivers pay for it at the pump. California’s average gasoline price in 2024 was $4.53 a gallon against a national average of $3.31 (EIA). In June 2022 the state’s monthly average hit $6.20 (EIA). Part of the premium is deliberate and itemized. In EIA’s state comparison table, California’s taxes and fees total 73.6 cents a gallon, the highest in the nation (EIA, Petroleum Marketing Monthly), with the excise tax alone at 63.4 cents since July 2026 (CDTFA). The state’s climate programs add more: cap-and-trade and the Low Carbon Fuel Standard together ran about 42 cents a gallon in the CEC’s January 2026 estimate and about 47 cents in its July 2026 estimate (CEC). Beyond the itemized charges sit crude and refining costs in an isolated market, and that is where fragility lives. A shrinking fleet of refineries, supplied increasingly by tanker, means any outage lands on drivers within days. In October 2022, amid refinery trouble, California averaged $5.81 a gallon (EIA).

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Step four: the credits, where the blame gets outsourced

A carbon credit is a certificate claiming a ton of CO2 was kept out of the atmosphere somewhere else: a forest left standing, a gas captured, a stove swapped. The buyer keeps emitting and surrenders the certificate. On paper the tons cancel. In the air, they cancel only if the promised ton was real.

One accounting point, stated plainly, because critics will raise it: offsets are not subtracted from California’s 346-million-ton inventory. That number is a measurement, and it stands on its own. What offsets do is let a covered facility emit more inside the inventory while claiming a reduction outside it (IEMAC, California EPA). The in-state tons can rise. The claim nets out on a different page. Which leaves one question that matters about the outside tons: are they real?

The documented record is not reassuring. A peer-reviewed study of California’s forest offset program found systematic over-crediting of 30.0 million metric tons, 29.4 percent of the credits examined, worth about $410 million (Badgley et al., Global Change Biology). California has issued more than 290 million offset credits into its cap-and-trade system (CARB). The UN’s Clean Development Mechanism, the model for global offsetting, was studied for the European Commission, which found 85 percent of the projects analyzed had a low likelihood that their reductions were additional and not over-estimated; 2 percent rated high (Öko-Institut, for the European Commission). And in October 2024, federal prosecutors charged carbon credit executives with fraudulently obtaining credits for emission reductions that, in the Justice Department’s words, “had not in fact been achieved,” worth tens of millions of dollars, alongside an investment of over $100 million secured on the scheme (DOJ, U.S. Attorney’s Office, SDNY).

California’s fuel credit market has a different problem, and it is worth keeping separate from the offset question. Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits averaged about $199 a ton in 2020 and roughly $60 to $64 by 2024, while the bank of unused credits piled up to about 38 million tons (CARB, LCFS data). That does not make any single credit fake. It means the program minted credits far faster than compliance could absorb them, and the price signal the program runs on fell by two-thirds. California does cap how much of a company’s obligation offsets can cover, at 4 percent for 2021 through 2025 (CARB). Ask why a product that is supposed to equal a ton cut at home gets rationed to 4 percent of an obligation.

Did credits reduce emissions? Some tons behind some credits are surely real. In California’s forest program, researchers estimated 29 percent of the credits they examined were over-issued. In the UN’s CDM, the European Commission’s study rated 85 percent of covered projects at low likelihood that their reductions were additional and not over-estimated. Nothing stamped on a credit tells the buyer which kind he holds. That is not a climate tool with an accounting problem. It is an accounting product with a climate story.

Step five: net zero, the national edition

California is the pilot program. The national version runs on the same arithmetic. The United States pledged 50 to 52 percent below 2005 emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050, then updated the pledge in December 2024 to 61 to 66 percent below 2005 by 2035 (United States NDC, UNFCCC). In 2024 the country consumed 20.46 million barrels of petroleum a day and imported 6.59 million barrels a day of crude (EIA). In January 2025 a new administration withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement again, effective January 2026 (Executive Order 14162).

Pledges change with administrations. The physical system does not. California matters more than the pledge documents, because it shows what actually pursuing the target looks like when a wealthy, willing state does it with real laws.

The honest caveats

California’s demand really did fall, some. Gasoline consumption is down 18 percent from 2005, and total petroleum consumption is down 5.5 percent (EIA). The state’s in-border emissions really are the lowest of CARB’s modern series, and part of that decline is real in-state work: solar buildout and efficiency cut tons inside the border, and the inventory honestly counts them. None of that rescues the headline claim, because the contrast survives any honest pairing of years. Since 2005, demand fell 5.5 percent while production fell 52 percent. Since 1985, production fell 72 percent while consumption rose. Either way, the fields shrank several times faster than the appetite, and the difference came by sea: foreign fields supplied 63.3 percent of the crude California refineries ran in 2024 (CEC).

And nobody serious argues a barrel from Iraq is uniquely dirty. Per barrel, the overseas slice may run larger or smaller than the California slice it replaced; CARB publishes a carbon-intensity score for each crude source precisely because fields differ. That uncertainty is real, and it cuts both ways. It does not touch the accounting point: produced inside the border, the slice sits in California’s number. Produced outside, it sits in somebody else’s.

Where I land

The atmosphere does not have a border. A ton emitted in Kern County and a ton emitted in Iraq warm the same planet. A border only changes whose spreadsheet carries the ton, and who gets to hold the press conference.

California did not decarbonize its oil supply. It offshored it, closed the refineries that ran on it, charged its drivers $4.53 a gallon for the privilege, and took credit for the gap. Net zero, as practiced, is not a measurement of the air. It is a measurement of the map. If the goal is fewer tons in the atmosphere, you count what a society burns, all of it, not where it chooses to drill. By that count, California is not the model for the country. It is the warning.

-Nate

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