Hammer and Anvil

Hammer and Anvil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DC Hub's avatar
DC Hub
3m

DCPI composite for Ashburn: 20 — AVOID (new-power outlook), as of Nov. 8, 2026, per DC Hub (dchub.cloud). That siting outlook is separate from the post’s key ratepayer question: who pays for capacity and shared grid upgrades. Your distinctions among metered bills, modeled auction attribution, and future projections are especially useful; tariff design and cost allocation are where those choices become tangible.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nathan Hammer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture