In July 2024, an auction most people have never heard of set a price that showed up on 67 million people’s power bills. PJM, the grid operator for 13 states plus the District of Columbia, pays power plants to be available at future peak times. The price for delivery year 2025/26 came in at $269.92 per megawatt-day. The year before, it was $28.92. That is an 833 percent increase in one year (PJM, Base Residual Auction results).

PJM’s independent market monitor estimates that $29.4 billion of the capacity charges across the last four auctions is a result of data center load (Monitoring Analytics, July 2026). That figure is a counterfactual estimate, not a meter reading. It is what the auctions would have cost without the forecast data center load. This article reports what households actually paid, what was attributed to data centers and by whom, and where the attribution is modelled rather than metered.

The auction

PJM runs an annual capacity auction three years ahead. The price is set by the forecast peak: the more load PJM expects, the more capacity it must buy, and the higher the price. Every customer in PJM pays a share of that capacity cost through their utility bill.

The results, in dollars per megawatt-day (PJM):

2024/25: $28.92

2025/26: $269.92, up 833 percent in one year

2026/27: $329.17, at the FERC-approved price cap

2027/28: $333.44, at the cap, with 6,623 megawatts short of the reliability requirement, the first RTO-wide shortfall

2028/29: $325.00, at the cap, with 6,831 megawatts short. Without the cap, it would have cleared at $554.72.

The 2027/28 auction cost $16.4 billion. The 2028/29 auction cost about $16.4 billion. PJM itself has said the auction total overstates what customers pay, because some utilities own generation or hold hedges.

The market monitor’s attribution, auction by auction (Monitoring Analytics, July 2026): $9.33 billion in 2025/26, $7.27 billion in 2026/27, $6.5 billion in 2027/28, $6.3 billion in 2028/29. The monitor also reported that total wholesale cost rose from $76.16 per megawatt-hour in the first half of 2025 to $114.50 in the first half of 2026, up 50.3 percent, and estimated data center load raised that wholesale cost by $11.11 per megawatt-hour, or 9.7 percent.

Other drivers were in the same auctions. PJM lost more than 9 gigawatts of capacity to generator retirements from 2023 to 2025. Revised accreditation rules give wind and solar less capacity credit. Interconnection delays and transmission constraints were also in the mix. The monitor itself wrote that it is misleading to say the capacity results are simply supply and demand. The rules, including which forecast load gets counted, shaped the outcome.

What households paid

New Jersey is the clearest documented pass-through. In June 2025, a typical PSE&G bill rose $26.87 a month. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities said PJM’s capacity auction results were “the main driver” of the increase. The board did not isolate a dollar amount for data centers.

Virginia is the largest data center market in the world. In November 2025, the State Corporation Commission approved base-rate increases worth $11.24 a month in 2026 and $2.36 a month in 2027 for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (Virginia SCC, Case PUR-2025-00058). The commission did not attribute a specific share of that $11.24 to data centers. The increase is the whole rate case. A separate transmission charge, Rider T-1, was first estimated at about $2.90 a month for a typical household and later revised to $0.94 a month.

Virginia’s legislative auditor modelled what comes next. The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission projected that a typical Dominion residential customer could pay $14 to $37 more a month in generation and transmission costs by 2040, in 2024 dollars, if data center growth were unconstrained (JLARC, December 2024). That is a projection, not a bill.

Pennsylvania households pay about $182 a month in 2026, up 12 percent year on year and up 58 percent since 2019 (Reuters, October 31, 2026, citing EIA data). Ohio residential bills rose more than 20 percent over two years (Reuters, October 31, 2026). No Ohio regulator has published a dollar figure attributing a specific share of that rise to data centers.

Nationally, residential electricity prices rose more than 10 percent since 2024 (EIA, via Reuters, October 31, 2026). U.S. utilities requested a record $31 billion in rate increases in 2025 (PowerLines survey, via Reuters). Those totals cover all drivers: storm hardening, wildfire, aging grid, renewables, and data centers.

One fact belongs in this section because it cuts against the story. No regulator in this research published a line-item “data centers added $X to your bill” for a residential customer. The closest quantified attributions are the market monitor’s modelled figures and the Virginia auditor’s 2040 projection. Everything else is a bill that went up and a mechanism that can explain part of it.

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How it works

Two mechanisms put data center costs on household bills.

First, the capacity market, described above. PJM’s forecast includes gigawatts of data centers that have only asked to connect. Households start paying for capacity reserved against that forecast years before, and even if, those data centers are built. Monitoring Analytics told FERC in September 2026 that 4,017 megawatts of forecast data center load, 42 percent of the growth PJM had assumed, had already been cancelled or delayed.

Second, transmission and distribution buildout. When a data center needs power, the utility builds or upgrades substations, lines, and feeders. Those assets go into the utility’s rate base. The regulator decides how the cost is split between customer classes. Data centers run flat, 24 hours a day, at high load factor. A formula that allocates cost by share of peak demand can charge them less per kilowatt-hour than a household, even though their steady load is what triggered the build. Whether households pay depends entirely on the allocation formula the regulator approves.

The states that fixed it

Four states moved first, and the template is the same in each: a separate rate class for large loads, a minimum bill, a long contract, collateral, and the customer funding its own connection.

Ohio approved the first data center-specific tariff in the country on July 9, 2025 (PUCO). New data centers over 25 megawatts must pay for at least 85 percent of their subscribed capacity whether they use it or not, for up to 12 years. AEP Ohio had frozen new data center hookups in central Ohio in March 2023 until the tariff was approved. AEP Ohio had received more than 30,000 megawatts of data center connection requests, more than three times Ohio’s peak demand.

Oregon passed the POWER Act in 2025 (HB 3546), the first law of its kind, creating a separate customer class for data centers drawing more than 20 megawatts. In July 2026, the Oregon Public Utility Commission set data center rates up 29.7 percent while residential rates fell 1.3 percent, about $1.91 a month for a typical customer (Oregon PUC, Order No. 26-239).

Georgia froze Georgia Power base rates through 2028 (Georgia PSC, July 2025). In December 2025, the commission certified 9,985 megawatts of new generation, about 80 percent expected to power data centers, and Georgia Power agreed to financially backstop the costs through 2031. If data center contracts do not materialize, the company pays, not existing customers. Georgia Power also committed to at least $15 a month of downward pressure on a typical residential bill in 2029, 2030, and 2031. That figure is a modelled commitment, not an observed bill reduction.

Oklahoma signed the Data Center Consumer Ratepayer Protection Act in May 2026 (HB 2992, effective July 1, 2026). It requires separate terms for new facilities adding 75 megawatts or more, with minimum 10-year agreements covering the infrastructure costs they cause, plus collateral. The bill passed the House 92 to 2 and the Senate 46 to 0.

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The other side

The utilities and the industry have an answer, and it has numbers too.

AEP says its large-load tariffs will generate up to $16 billion of cost offsets for existing customers by 2030, through data centers’ contributions to fixed expenses over the life of their agreements (AEP, June 2026). That is a company forecast, not a realized bill reduction.

The Edison Electric Institute’s CEO was quoted in the Wall Street Journal saying “Data centers aren’t driving the cost” (WSJ, December 30, 2025). The Journal’s own reporting listed hurricanes, wildfires, state renewable mandates, and aging equipment alongside data centers, and noted that in many places new industrial customers helped lower rates by spreading fixed costs, with PJM as the clear exception.

A March 2026 study found no statistically significant relationship between data center entry and retail electricity prices after controlling for state and national trends (Institute for Energy Research). A June 2026 MIT working paper found data center entry from 2010 to 2024 increased average residential electricity prices by 2.1 percent (Meeks et al.). The two studies measure different things and different periods. Neither is the last word.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma is where this story is about to happen, not where it already has.

Google announced $9 billion of Oklahoma cloud and AI investment over two years in August 2025, covering expansion at Pryor and a new campus in Stillwater. Meta broke ground in April 2026 on its first Oklahoma data center in east Tulsa, more than $1 billion. In April 2026, OG&E signed a contract to serve three Google data centers in Muskogee and Stillwater, with load rising to as much as 1 gigawatt over five years and peak demand of about 1.2 gigawatts by 2036. Google pays 100 percent of grid-connection costs and its share of new generation, and pays contracted costs regardless of actual use.

PSO, the other large Oklahoma utility, forecast in its August 2026 resource plan that load will grow 6,456 megawatts, about 146 percent, by 2036, primarily from large-load customers, with a capacity shortfall of 5,027 megawatts in 2031 and 7,145 megawatts in 2036 (PSO, 2026 IRP Refresh).

No documented Oklahoma residential rate increase attributed to data centers was found in this research. That is absence of evidence in the sources searched, not proof of zero effect. Most of the load is not yet energized, and the protective tariffs are still pending. OG&E’s large-load tariff was filed in June 2026 and was still pending as of the latest reporting located. Whether HB 2992’s protections hold when shared transmission and generation are allocated is the open question.

What to watch

Three dates. ERCOT’s verification of every Texas data center interconnection request is due to the Texas utility commission by December 10, 2026, with a cost-allocation rule due December 31, 2026. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has yet to rule on OG&E’s large-load tariff. And FERC’s large-load rulemaking, opened in June 2026 with show-cause orders to all six grid operators, has compliance filings expected by mid-November 2026.

The pattern so far is consistent. Where regulators made data centers pay their own way, through a separate rate class, a minimum bill, and a long contract, households were protected. Where the old formulas stayed in place, households paid. The next rate cases will show which states learned that in time.

-Nate

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SOURCES

PJM Interconnection, Base Residual Auction results 2024-2026. pjm.com

Monitoring Analytics (PJM Independent Market Monitor), Market Monitor Report, July 27, 2026. pjm.com/-/media/DotCom/committees-groups/committees/mc/2026/20260727-web/item-02—-marketing-monitoring-report—-presentation.pdf

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, 2024 United States Data Center Energy Usage Report (December 2024), via U.S. DOE. energy.gov/articles/doe-releases-new-report-evaluating-increase-electricity-demand-data-centers

Virginia State Corporation Commission, “SCC Issues Order on DEV Biennial Review 2025,” November 25, 2025 (Case PUR-2025-00058). scc.virginia.gov/about-the-scc/newsreleases/release/scc-issues-order-on-dev-biennial-review-2025/scc-rules-in-dev-biennial-review-case.html

Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, Data Centers in Virginia (December 2024). jlarc.virginia.gov/landing-2024-data-centers-in-virginia.asp

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, AEP Ohio data center tariff order, July 9, 2025; PUCO Chair Jenifer French testimony to Ohio House Select Committee on Data Centers, May 27, 2026.

Georgia Public Service Commission, Data Center Fact Sheet, September 2026. psc.ga.gov/site/downloads/datacenterfactsheet_202609.pdf

Oregon Public Utility Commission, Order No. 26-239, July 7, 2026 (PGE Schedule 96); Oregon HB 3546 (POWER Act, 2025).

FERC Order, Docket ER24-2172, 189 FERC 61,078 (November 1, 2024), Susquehanna / Talen / Amazon.

FERC Order, Docket EL25-49, 193 FERC 61,217 (December 18, 2025), PJM co-location reform.

FERC Order, Docket ER26-3515, 197 FERC 61,019 (October 9, 2026). pjm.com/pjmfiles/directory/etariff/FercOrders/9207/20261009-er26-3515-000.pdf

Oklahoma HB 2992 (Data Center Consumer Ratepayer Protection Act of 2026, signed May 11, 2026, effective July 1, 2026). datacenterknowledge.com/regulations/oklahoma-law-opens-new-front-in-ai-data-center-power-fight

OG&E / OGE Energy, statement on HB 2992 enactment, May 2026. oge.com/web/portal/-/201-press-release

Public Service Company of Oklahoma, 2026 Integrated Resource Plan Refresh, August 27, 2026. psoklahoma.com/lib/docs/ratesandtariffs/Oklahoma/Exhibit/2026_PSO_IRP_Refresh.pdf

ERCOT, Large Load Update / testimony to Texas Senate, July 29, 2026; PUCT Rule 16 TAC 25.194.

Reuters, “Power bills and data centers cast rare spotlight on utilities in US midterms,” October 31, 2026. reuters.com/business/energy/power-bills-data-centers-cast-rare-spotlight-utilities-us-midterms-2026-10-31/

New York Times (Ivan Penn), “Data Centers to Add Billions in Power Costs in 13 States,” July 14, 2026.

Bloomberg News, “Eye-Popping Power Prices Show AI’s Cost to Consumers,” September 30, 2025.

Wall Street Journal, “Costly Power Bills Spark Outrage,” December 30, 2025.

Brookings Institution, “Boom or bust: How to protect ratepayers from the AI bubble,” October 30, 2026. brookings.edu/articles/boom-or-bust-how-to-protect-ratepayers-from-the-ai-bubble/

MIT, Meeks et al. working paper (June 2026), via secondary summary.

Institute for Energy Research / Lowe analysis (March 2026), via secondary summary.

AEP investor materials, June 2026 (cost offsets forecast).