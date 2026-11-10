The bottom line: your bill is rising because the grid is full, not because the plants are wearing out

Data centers are not measurably wearing out power plants. They are filling up the grid faster than new capacity can be built, and that is what is showing up on your bill. No rate case, grid operator report, utility filing, or independent study found in this research puts a dollar figure on extra plant maintenance caused by data center load. Not one.

What is documented is a capacity bill, a transmission bill, and a planning bill. PJM, the grid operator for 13 states and DC, ran out of spare capacity in its latest auction.

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The grid in one paragraph

The grid has one job it cannot pause. Every second, the power generated has to match the power used. Grid operators keep a cushion, called a reserve margin, so a hot afternoon or a tripped plant does not become a blackout.

Data centers are a new kind of load. A single campus can draw as much power as a small city, around the clock. The load is concentrated in a few hubs, Northern Virginia, Central Ohio, Texas, and Georgia, and demand is growing faster than supply. The squeeze is on room, not on machinery.

The car analogy, tested

A car you drive more goes to the shop more. That was the working idea, and it is right about the mechanism. Starts wear boilers, turbines, and heat recovery steam generators.

It is wrong about the bill. A data center load is steady, like highway miles, not stop-and-go city driving. Flat load means fewer starts, not more. And nobody has published a number for the extra maintenance. The analogy predicts a cost. The record does not price one.

The better picture is a highway at rush hour. The cars are not wearing out faster. There are simply too many of them for the lanes that exist, and the bill is for building more lanes, not for fixing the cars.

How the cost actually reaches your bill

Four steps, in order. Each one is documented. None of them is plant maintenance.

Step 1: Data centers ask to connect, and the forecast jumps. NERC, which sets the North American grid's reliability rules, projects summer peak demand rising 224 gigawatts over ten years. Thirteen of 23 regions face resource adequacy challenges. New data centers account for most of the projected increase (NERC, 2025 Long-Term Reliability Assessment, January 29, 2026). In PJM, about 32,000 megawatts of additional peak demand is projected between 2024 and 2030, more than 90 percent of it from data centers (PJM, 2026 Long-Term Load Forecast). PJM's reserve margin falls from 29.7 percent in 2026 to 13.9 percent in 2030, against a reference margin that rises to 26.3 percent. PJM crosses below its reference level in 2028 (NERC, 2025 LTRA, Table 2).

Step 2: The grid operator buys capacity years ahead, and the price jumps with it. PJM runs an annual auction, three years ahead, paying plants to be available at peak times. The 2028/29 auction cleared at $325.00 per megawatt-day, at the cap set by the federal regulator, and still came up 6,831 megawatts short of the reliability requirement, with a total cost of $16.4 billion (PJM, July 14, 2026). PJM's independent market monitor attributes about $6.3 billion, or 38 percent, of that auction to data center load (Monitoring Analytics, July 2026). That is a capacity market cost. It is not a plant maintenance cost. Do not confuse the two.

Step 3: Utilities build new plants and wires, and transformers become the bottleneck. The dollars in the record are for new capacity, not for maintaining existing plants harder. Dominion Energy: $65 billion five-year capital plan through 2030, driven almost entirely by Northern Virginia data center demand (Dominion, February 2026). Duke Energy: $103 billion for 2026 to 2030 (Duke, February 2026). Georgia Power: 9,885 megawatts of new generation certified December 2025, $16.3 to $16.5 billion, about 80 percent expected for data centers (Georgia PSC, December 2025). Large power transformers are commonly quoted at 36 months lead time, up to 60 months (U.S. Department of Energy, 2024).

Step 4: The costs land on bills, and some states moved first to contain them. Capacity charges flow through utility bills. New generation and transmission go into the rate base, and the regulator decides how the cost is split. Four states used the same template: a separate rate class for large loads, a minimum bill, a long contract, and the customer funding its own connection. Ohio approved the first data center-specific tariff in the country on July 9, 2025: new centers over 25 megawatts pay for at least 85 percent of their subscribed capacity, used or not, for up to 12 years (Public Utilities Commission of Ohio). Georgia froze Georgia Power base rates through 2028 and required the company to backstop generation costs through 2031, with residential protection starting at $8.50 a month and rising to at least $15 a month in August 2026 (Georgia PSC, Docket 44280, August 26, 2026). Oklahoma signed HB 2992 in May 2026, requiring 10-year agreements for new facilities of 75 megawatts or more.

Those tariffs are new and untested. Whether they cover all system costs is still open.

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The numbers behind the story

Plants are not running harder. Combined-cycle gas plants ran at 57.1 percent capacity factor in 2020 and 58.7 percent in 2025, a band of 55 to 61 percent across six years, not a climb (EIA, Electric Power Monthly, Table 6.07.A). Nuclear ran at 92.4 percent in 2020 and 91.1 percent in 2025, flat. Maintenance per kilowatt-hour was flat or down: fossil steam 5.36 to 5.42 mills, gas turbine 2.70 to 1.83, nuclear 7.30 to 7.10 (EIA, Electric Power Annual, Table 8.4). One mill is one tenth of a cent. One limit: these are national averages. The constraint is localized wire capacity, not engine exhaustion. One more limit: the table counts routine maintenance. Major overhauls are capitalized into the rate base instead.

The load itself can vanish in seconds. On July 22, 2026, about 3,800 megawatts of large load disconnected in Northern Virginia after a line failure in Ashburn, the largest such event in PJM history, about 3 percent of PJM demand at the time (Utility Dive, July 2026). The servers did not fail. Their protective electronics are programmed to disconnect the facility at the first sign of a voltage sag. Gigawatts of demand vanished in seconds. Load dropping that fast is comparable to a large generator tripping.

The one claim that links data centers to maintenance has no number. The only document found that links data centers directly to higher plant maintenance is Energy Futures Group, Large Load Cost Allocation (September 24, 2026). It says AI training data centers force plants to cycle rather than run steadily, accelerating wear and raising maintenance costs. It gives no dollar figure. It names no plant and no time period. It was written for Earthjustice, an advocacy group. That is the closest source to the hypothesis, and it is a claim, not a measurement.

What to watch, and what it means for your bill

Two dates. NERC must file computational load reliability standards by December 31, 2026. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission hears OG&E's large-load tariff on January 12, 2027.

The car analogy fails as a priced cost and holds as a warning. Plants are not measurably wearing out faster because of data centers, at least not in any number anyone has published. The grid around them is filling up faster than new capacity can be built, and the load itself can vanish in seconds when a line faults. That is the risk to price and reliability. It is not a maintenance bill. It is a capacity bill, a transmission bill, and a planning bill, and it is already arriving.

-Nate

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