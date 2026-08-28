Hammer and Anvil

Hammer and Anvil

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HPB
Aug 28

I have enjoyed several of your articles, but this one raises some old questions that many of us have. Any engine is primarily an air compressor. By choking the air flow on the exhaust side we increase the amount of horsepower needed and decrease the fuel economy of the engine. Then the new systems came out adding DEF to the exhaust system. So the question, is the emissions reduction enough to make up the for additional emissions produced. This is to include drilling, transportation of raw products , refining, transportation of end products, manufacturing of emission components, chemical processes for DEF, production of DEF containers, transportation of DEF, disposal of DEF containers, and operation of the engine at reduced efficiencies. Not to mention with DEF there are the additional steps of NG processing and transmission to the ammonia plant.

I have been to farms in other countries where their diesel engines are far more efficient than ours. Most, if not all, are now running DEF systems, but remain more efficient. I have been told that European, South American, and other countries include production (MPG & amount of production) in their calculations for emissions while the U.S. is based solely on emissions per gallon. I do not know if this true, but I do know they have vehicles that operate at 30-80% above ours in MPG.

Your articles have satisfied many of questions and I hope you can answer this one.

Thanks

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