The blue jug sits on the bottom shelf at the truck stop, next to the funnel and the paper towels. Two and a half gallons. A warning not to pour it in the fuel tank. A nozzle that will not fit a diesel fill.

That jug is not a green accessory. It is a natural gas product in a plastic bottle.

Diesel exhaust fluid is 32.5 percent urea and 67.5 percent deionized water by mass (ISO 22241). The water is the easy part. The urea is ammonia that already met carbon dioxide. The ammonia is hydrogen that already met nitrogen. The hydrogen came from methane. The methane came out of a well.

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That is the whole chain. The rest of this post is the plant floor version.

Methane becomes hydrogen

Almost every U.S. ammonia plant starts with steam methane reforming. Natural gas is the feedstock and the fuel. EPA’s greenhouse gas inventory is blunt about it. All but one domestic ammonia facility uses natural gas as feedstock. The exception is a Kansas plant that runs petroleum coke (EPA, Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks: 1990–2023).

Steam and methane go into a reformer at high heat. You get hydrogen and carbon oxides. A shift converter turns more of the carbon monoxide into carbon dioxide and still more hydrogen. Air separation, or a process air compressor on the front of the train, supplies the nitrogen.

USGS puts the geography where the gas is. In 2025, ammonia was produced by 18 companies at 38 plants in 19 states. About 57 percent of U.S. capacity sat in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas because those states hold the gas that feeds the reformers. Active plants ran at about 80 percent of rated capacity. Estimated 2025 production was 14.0 million metric tons on a nitrogen-content basis (USGS, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026).

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This is not a side stream. IEA’s Ammonia Technology Roadmap still describes the world fleet the same way. Just over 70 percent of global ammonia production runs on natural-gas steam reforming. Most of the rest is coal gasification, concentrated in China. That gas-based fleet pulled about 170 billion cubic meters of natural gas, roughly 20 percent of industrial gas demand, when IEA published the roadmap (IEA, Ammonia Technology Roadmap).

If someone tells you the blue jug is “just water and fertilizer,” they skipped the reformer.

Hydrogen becomes ammonia

Haber-Bosch is the unit that made cheap nitrogen possible. Nitrogen from air. Hydrogen from the reformer. Iron catalyst. High pressure. High temperature. Ammonia out the back.

IEA’s latest hydrogen ledger shows how little of this chemistry has changed clothes. Global hydrogen demand grew almost 3 percent in 2025 and surpassed 100 million metric tons. Almost all of that demand stayed in the old jobs, refining and industry, which includes ammonia. Low-emissions hydrogen reached almost 1 million metric tons in 2025. IEA expects it to clear 1 percent of global production for the first time in 2026 (IEA, Global Hydrogen Review 2026).

Read that again. After a decade of hydrogen keynotes, more than 98 percent of the world’s hydrogen is still the fossil kind. The molecule in your DEF started in that pile.

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USGS adds the use split on this side of the water. About 88 percent of domestic ammonia goes to fertilizer. The rest becomes explosives, plastics, fibers, resins, and a long list of other compounds. DEF lives in that “other” column, but it is the same molecule leaving the same converters (USGS, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026).

I wrote the food version of this chemistry in The Fossil Fuels on Your Plate. The plate and the tailpipe share a plant.

Ammonia and CO₂ become urea

Urea is not mined. It is manufactured.

Two ammonia molecules and one carbon dioxide molecule make ammonium carbamate, then urea and water. Plants that already stripped CO₂ off the hydrogen train use that same CO₂ as a feedstock. The carbon does not disappear. It gets parked in the urea molecule until the SCR catalyst breaks the fluid back apart in the exhaust pipe.

EPA tracks the carbon that does not get parked. Net CO₂ from U.S. ammonia production was 12.2 million metric tons CO₂ equivalent in 2023, or 12,211 thousand metric tons of CO₂. That is the industrial-process number after the inventory accounts for CO₂ consumed to make urea. Gross U.S. greenhouse gas emissions that year were 6,197.3 million metric tons CO₂ equivalent. Ammonia production is a real source. It is not the national inventory (EPA, Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks: 1990–2023).

The urea that goes into DEF has to be cleaner than farm-grade product. ISO 22241 caps biuret, aldehydes, phosphates, and a short list of metals because those contaminants poison an SCR catalyst. Automotive-grade urea is still urea. The specification is tighter. The feedstock is not different.

Urea water meets diesel NOx

EPA’s 2010 heavy-duty on-highway standard cut NOx to 0.20 grams per brake horsepower-hour. Most of the industry met it with urea-based selective catalytic reduction. A doser sprays DEF into hot exhaust. Heat breaks the urea back into ammonia. On the catalyst, ammonia reduces NOx to nitrogen and water.

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That is the same ammonia you just followed out of the reformer, temporarily stored as urea so a truck can carry it without a pressure vessel.

The air-quality result is in EPA’s own trend reports, not in a press kit. Combined emissions of six key pollutants fell 78 percent from 1970 to 2023 while the economy grew more than 320 percent. Annual nitrogen dioxide concentrations fell 62 percent since 1990 (EPA, Our Nation’s Air: Trends Through 2023).

SCR did not do that work alone. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel, particulate filters, and a lot of unglamorous maintenance did their share. But the 2010 NOx limit is why the blue jug exists. You cannot run a modern diesel freight fleet to that standard on good intentions.

I walked through the barrel’s other products in What a Barrel of Oil Actually Makes. Diesel moves the freight. Natural gas makes the fluid that lets the diesel meet the rule.

The emissions ledger, without the costume

Two books get mixed on purpose.

Book one is criteria pollutants. NOx. NO₂. Ozone precursors. That book got better because industry built hardware, including this hardware.

Book two is greenhouse gases. Ammonia plants emit CO₂ because steam reforming of methane makes hydrogen and CO₂. EPA counted 12.2 million metric tons CO₂ equivalent from that source in 2023. IEA counted more than 99 million metric tons of conventional hydrogen against less than 1 million tons of the low-emissions kind in 2025.

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Neither book says the blue jug is magic. Both books say the same physical fact. The country cleaned up diesel NOx by installing a chemical plant on the side of every late-model truck, then filling that plant with a natural-gas derivative.

The civilization pattern is the one I laid out in US Electricity Powered 2,500% GDP Growth. CO₂ Emissions Rose Just 6%. Output went up. The dirty part of the exhaust went down. That happened because operators, refiners, and chemical plants built systems, not because someone renamed the feedstock.

Bottom line

American heavy industry is why the freight moves and why the tailpipe got cleaner.

Petroleum is not only fuel. Natural gas is not only heat. Methane becomes hydrogen. Hydrogen becomes ammonia. Ammonia and CO₂ become urea. Urea and water become the blue jug. The jug becomes nitrogen and water in the exhaust.

Wind turbines, solar panels, and battery packs have the same kind of buried feedstock chain. I have already written the oil-in-the-machine version. DEF is the gas-in-the-muffler version. Verify before you believe the sticker on the shelf.

If a policy erases the gas well, it also erases the hydrogen, the ammonia, the urea, the fertilizer, the explosives, and the fluid that keeps a 2010-and-later diesel legal. That is not a slogan. That is the process flow.

The industrial sector in America is why this chemistry runs at scale, with the safest and most reliable production we have. Keep it in the pipe long enough to finish the reaction.

-Nate

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SOURCES

IEA, Global Hydrogen Review 2026. https://www.iea.org/reports/global-hydrogen-review-2026

IEA, Ammonia Technology Roadmap. https://www.iea.org/reports/ammonia-technology-roadmap

EPA, Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks: 1990–2023. https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/inventory-us-greenhouse-gas-emissions-and-sinks

EPA, Our Nation’s Air: Trends Through 2023. https://www.epa.gov/air-trends

USGS, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, Nitrogen (Fixed)-Ammonia. https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2026/mcs2026-nitrogen.pdf

ISO 22241-1, Diesel engines - NOx reduction agent AUS 32 - Quality requirements (urea content 32.5% mass fraction).

EPA heavy-duty on-highway NOx standard, 0.20 g/bhp-hr, 2010 and later.