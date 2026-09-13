Hammer and Anvil

Hammer and Anvil

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polistra's avatar
polistra
5d

Damn shame. I lived in Enid for a long time and my soul is still there. The Kaw Lake pipeline was meant to provide reliable water for people and industry, not for Sam Altman. Natural gas is better used for fertilizer than for Sam Altman.

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