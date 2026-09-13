Plainsmen Holdings announced Project Thunderbird on September 8. Four data-center campuses and a private natural-gas plant north of Enid. The company says the plant would make its own power instead of drawing from the grid that serves homes and businesses.

Subscribe

The site lists about 1,735 acres and up to 3.3 gigawatts of power. That is 3,300 megawatts. OG&E said on February 19 that 96 megawatts can cover 34,000 homes. At that same pace, 3,300 megawatts lines up with about 1.17 million homes. That is a size check, not a claim that the plant would serve those houses.

If the plant ran all day, federal averages put gas use at about 580 million cubic feet for a combined-cycle unit, or about 840 million for a simpler turbine plant. That is 0.58 to 0.84 billion cubic feet a day. U.S. wells made about 112 billion cubic feet a day in June. The company has not said which kind of plant it would build.

Enid’s Kaw Lake pipeline just came online. The city marked the treatment plant complete on August 21. Before that, Enid used well water. The company says cooling would use raw pipeline water, not city drinking water. No big-tech customer is named. Enid still has to review the plan.

More information coming as it becomes available.

-Nate

Subscribe