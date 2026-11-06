Hammer and Anvil

Hammer and Anvil

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
19h

Thank you, Nathan. What a great compilation of data!

Oregon and Washington have horrible policies, but as you say, geography makes a difference. We have the mighty Columbia River, hydro dams, and plenty of rain to fill them. (usually).

That's how Sweden gets away with so many EVs on the road, too - plenty of hydro.

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