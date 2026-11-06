Open your electric bill. Find the line that says how much you pay per kilowatt-hour. A kilowatt-hour is the unit: run a 100-watt bulb for 10 hours, and you have used one. The national average for homes in 2024 was 16.48 cents (EIA, Electric Power Annual, Table 2.10).

But that average hides a spread of nearly four to one. In Hawaii, a home paid 42.86 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2024. In North Dakota, 11.51 cents. Same country, same unit of electricity, 3.7 times the price (EIA).

This article is the facts behind that gap. Prices first, party control second, and then the actual bills, named by number, that set the price in the expensive states.

The range

The full-year 2024 numbers are final (EIA, Electric Power Annual, Table 2.10). The national residential average was 16.48 cents. The all-sector average, homes plus businesses plus industry, was 12.94 cents. In 2025, the residential average rose to 17.23 cents. The most recent data, year-to-date through August 2026, shows 18.19 cents, still preliminary (EIA, Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.6.B).

One definition matters. EIA’s “average price” is total revenue divided by total kilowatt-hours sold. It is all-in: the energy, the delivery, the fixed charges, and the taxes and fees the utility collects. It is not the rate on any one tariff. Two neighbors on different rate plans pay different amounts. The average is the honest way to compare states.

The five most expensive states for homes in 2024 were Hawaii (42.86), California (31.97), Massachusetts (29.35), Connecticut (28.75), and Rhode Island (28.65). The five cheapest were North Dakota (11.51), Idaho (11.52), Nebraska (11.53), Louisiana (11.73), and Washington (11.90) (EIA).

Who runs the states

A trifecta is when one party holds the governor’s office and majorities in both chambers of the state legislature (Ballotpedia). As of November 2, 2026, the day before the midterm elections, there were 23 Republican trifectas, 16 Democratic trifectas, and 11 divided governments (Ballotpedia).

Here are the group averages for residential power in 2024, using those pre-election trifectas. These are simple averages of state averages, not weighted by population, and they describe a pattern, not a cause.

Democratic trifecta states averaged 21.88 cents.

Divided states averaged 17.04 cents.

Republican trifecta states averaged 13.69 cents.

The pattern is real. The five most expensive states were all Democratic trifectas. Of the ten cheapest, nine were Republican trifectas. But the pattern has exceptions that matter, and the next section is about them.

What actually drives the price

Start with the cheap end, because the drivers there are physical, not political.

North Dakota’s power comes mostly from lignite coal mined in the state (EIA, North Dakota Electricity Profile). Idaho runs mostly on hydroelectric dams on the Snake and Clearwater rivers (EIA, Idaho Electricity Profile). Nebraska runs mostly on coal, and its utilities are all publicly owned (EIA, Nebraska Electricity Profile). Louisiana runs mostly on natural gas, and its large industrial load spreads fixed costs across more kilowatt-hours (EIA, Louisiana Electricity Profile).

Now the expensive end. Hawaii burns petroleum for about two-thirds of its electricity, on islanded grids with no connection to the mainland, and oil-fired generation is expensive (EIA, Today in Energy, May 12, 2025). California’s largest generation source is natural gas, and its rates also carry wildfire mitigation and transmission spending. Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island all depend on natural gas delivered through constrained pipelines into New England, which spikes prices in winter (EIA).

And here is the exception that keeps this honest. Washington has a Democratic trifecta and a law requiring 100 percent clean electricity by 2045, the Clean Energy Transformation Act. Its homes paid 11.90 cents in 2024, the fifth-cheapest in the country (EIA, Washington Electricity Profile). The reason is the Columbia River. Hydroelectric dams, including Grand Coulee, generate most of the state’s power. When the fuel is falling water, the mandate does not show up on the bill.

The bills behind the expensive states

The expensive states did not get expensive by accident. Each one has a named law, passed by a Democratic legislature and signed by a Democratic governor, that dictates what kind of power the state must buy. Here are the bills.

California: SB 100 and AB 32. SB 100, signed in 2018, requires 100 percent clean electricity by 2045 and 60 percent renewable by 2030 (NCSL). AB 32, signed in 2006, created the state’s cap-and-trade program for carbon, including power plants. California also has the country’s most expensive rooftop solar program. The California Public Advocates Office estimated the amount shifted from solar customers to everyone else rose from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $8.5 billion in 2024 (California Senate committee analysis of AB 942). The solar industry disputes that figure, arguing rooftop solar lowers costs for all ratepayers (M.Cubed Consulting). The utility commission has since cut export compensation by roughly 75 to 80 percent under its Net Billing Tariff (CPUC, D.22-12-056). California pays 31.97 cents.

New York: the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), 2019. The law requires 70 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and 100 percent zero-emission electricity by 2040 (NCSL). It also closed the door on new gas plants. New York pays 24.43 cents. The state closed Indian Point, its largest downstate carbon-free power plant, in 2021.

Massachusetts: the Clean Energy Standard and a 35 percent renewable requirement by 2030. The state also committed to offshore wind procurement. Massachusetts pays 29.35 cents. It closed the Pilgrim nuclear plant in 2019.

Connecticut: a 100 percent zero-carbon electricity target by 2040, and a 48 percent renewable requirement by 2030. Connecticut pays 28.75 cents.

Rhode Island: a 100 percent renewable electricity law by 2033, passed in 2022. The fastest timeline in the nation. Rhode Island pays 28.65 cents.

Cap and trade across the Northeast. Eleven states belong to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade program for power plants: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia (RGGI Inc.). Seven of the ten most expensive states are members. Virginia rejoined on July 1, 2026, after Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, took office as governor. No source reviewed for this article quantifies what RGGI adds to a retail rate in cents per kilowatt-hour. That is a gap in the research, not a claim that the cost is zero.

The same laws, in cheaper states. The mandate playbook is not limited to the expensive states, and that is worth saying plainly. Illinois passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021 (SB 2408), setting 100 percent clean energy by 2050 and phasing out private coal generation by 2030 and natural gas by 2045 (Illinois EPA). Illinois pays 15.87 cents, below the national average. Virginia passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act in 2020 (HB 1526 and SB 851), requiring Dominion Energy to be 100 percent carbon-free by 2045 and Appalachian Power by 2050, plus 5,200 megawatts of offshore wind by 2034 (Virginia Dept. of Energy). Virginia pays 14.41 cents, below the national average. A mandate is a multiplier on geography, not the whole story. In a state with cheap gas, coal, or nuclear, the same kind of law does not produce a high bill. In a state with constrained gas pipelines and no hydro, it does.

What the studies say. A University of Chicago study of 1990 to 2015 data found renewable portfolio standards raised retail prices about 11 percent seven years after passage and 17 percent after twelve years (Greenstone and Nath, EPIC). A December 2025 MIT working paper, using 25 years of data with state and year fixed effects, found the renewable standard effect disappears once those controls are added, and that utility-scale wind and solar are weakly associated with lower prices (Argosino and Knittel, MIT CEEPR, WP 2025-22). The two studies use different methods and reach different answers. Both are cited here.

What the blue wave just bought

All of the party control in this article is as of November 2, 2026, the day before the midterm elections, because the 2024 prices reflect the governments in place then. On November 3, voters changed the map.

As of November 5, Democrats hold 21 trifectas, Republicans 18, and 11 states have divided government (NCSL, November 4, 2026; Duane Morris, November 4, 2026). Five states went from divided to Democratic trifectas: Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Five went from Republican trifectas to divided: Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Texas, and New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, Democrats flipped both legislative chambers while Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte won reelection. Alaska and Kansas governor races were still uncalled as of November 5, and Arizona is counted as divided though it is poised for a Democratic trifecta. All counts are unofficial, pending certification.

Here is what that means for power prices, state by state.

Michigan and Minnesota already have the laws. Michigan’s Democratic trifecta passed Senate Bills 271, 273, and 502 in 2023, requiring 60 percent renewable electricity by 2035 and 100 percent clean electricity by 2040 (Legal 500, December 2023). Minnesota’s Democratic trifecta passed SF 4 in 2023, requiring 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040, with 80 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2035 (Clean Energy States Alliance). Both laws survived the divided governments that followed. The new trifectas protect them and can extend them. Michigan pays 19.30 cents today. Minnesota pays 15.45 cents.

Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin have no 100 percent clean-electricity mandate on the books. In all three, a Democratic governor’s energy agenda was blocked by a Republican legislative chamber. That block is gone. The bills that died in committee now have a path. Pennsylvania pays 17.77 cents today. Nevada pays 15.00 cents. Wisconsin pays 17.18 cents.

And the five states that lost Republican trifectas, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Texas, and New Hampshire, now have a Democratic chamber that can block Republican energy legislation. Texas pays 14.94 cents today, and its governor’s office flipped to Democrat Gina Hinojosa (Reuters, November 4, 2026). New Hampshire pays 23.40 cents, the ninth most expensive in the country.

The concern is straightforward, and the data supports it. The five most expensive states in America all run on the same legislative playbook: a 100 percent mandate, a carbon price, and a net metering program, passed by Democratic trifectas. The new trifectas can now run that same playbook in five more states. Regrouped by the new control, the same 2024 prices average 20.70 cents in Democratic trifecta states, 16.77 in divided states, and 12.95 in Republican trifecta states. The pattern narrows, because all five states that flipped a governor were below the national average. The honest caveat is the one from the last section. A mandate is not a bill. Prices move when the mandate forces a utility to buy more expensive power or retire a cheap plant. Watch the utility rate cases, not the press releases. That is where the cost will show up first.

Why this matters

Your electric bill is three things added together: physics, geography, and policy. Physics says a kilowatt-hour costs what the fuel and the wires cost. Geography says an island burning oil pays more than a river state running dams. Policy says mandates, carbon prices, and cost shifts land on the bill too, and now the bills have names, numbers, and sponsors.

The pattern in the data is real: Democratic trifecta states averaged about 8 cents more per kilowatt-hour than Republican trifecta states in 2024. The exceptions are real too. Washington is the proof that a mandate does not have to mean a high bill, and Hawaii is the proof that a state can have the highest bill in America for reasons that have nothing to do with who holds the governor’s office.

That is the whole story, as the data tells it.

-Nate

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SOURCES

- U.S. EIA, Electric Power Annual, Table 2.10, “Average Price of Electricity to Ultimate Customers by End-Use Sector, by State, 2025 and 2024” (2024 and 2025 final). eia.gov/electricity/annual/table.php?t=epa_02_10.html

- U.S. EIA, Electric Power Monthly, Table 5.6.B, “Average Price of Electricity to Ultimate Customers by End-Use Sector, by State, Year-to-Date through August 2026 and 2025” (2026 preliminary). eia.gov/electricity/monthly/epm_table_grapher.php?t=table_5_06_b

- U.S. EIA, State Electricity Profiles 2024 (Hawaii, Washington, Idaho, North Dakota, Nebraska, Louisiana). eia.gov/electricity/state/

- U.S. EIA, Today in Energy, “Residential electric bills in Hawaii and Connecticut are twice those in New Mexico, Utah” (May 12, 2025). eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=65244

- Ballotpedia, “State government trifectas and triplexes” (as of November 2, 2026). ballotpedia.org/State_government_trifectas_and_triplexes

- Ballotpedia, “List of current governors in the United States” (November 2, 2026). ballotpedia.org/List_of_current_governors_in_the_United_States

- Ballotpedia News, “Democrats’ Senate gains qualify as a wave election, while House gains so far fall short” (November 5, 2026). news.ballotpedia.org/2026/11/05/democrats-senate-gains-qualify-as-a-wave-election-while-house-gains-so-far-fall-short/

- NCSL, “2026 State Legislative Elections” (November 4, 2026). ncsl.org

- Duane Morris, “2026 Midterm Elections: Where Things Stand” (November 4, 2026). statecapitallobbyist.com/elections/2026-midterm-elections-where-things-stand/

- Seacoast Online, New Hampshire House and Senate results (November 5, 2026).

- Reuters, “Blue wave crashes through US state government races” (November 4, 2026). reuters.com/world/us/blue-wave-crashes-through-us-state-government-races-2026-11-04/

- NCSL, “State Renewable Portfolio Standards and Goals.” ncsl.org/energy/state-renewable-portfolio-standards-and-goals

- Clean Energy States Alliance, “Table of 100% Clean Energy States.” cesa.org/projects/100-clean-energy-collaborative/guide/table-of-100-clean-energy-states/

- RGGI Inc., “Elements of RGGI” and “Compliance.” rggi.org/program-overview-and-design/elements

- WA Dept. of Commerce, “Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA).” commerce.wa.gov/energy-policy/electricity-policy/ceta/

- California Senate committee analysis of AB 942 (net metering cost-shift figures from the CPUC Public Advocates Office). ctweb.capitoltrack.com/Bills/25Bills/asm/ab_0901-0950/ab_942_cfa_390239_sen_comm.html

- CPUC, Decision 22-12-056 (Net Billing Tariff).

- Illinois EPA, “CEJA and Climate Action.” ev.illinois.gov/illinois-commitment/ceja-and-climate-action.html

- Virginia Dept. of Energy, “Decarbonization” (Virginia Clean Economy Act, 2020). energy.virginia.gov/environmental/decarbonization.shtml

- Legal 500, “Michigan Enacts Statewide Clean Electricity Standard” (December 2023). legal500.com/intelligence/united-states/energy-and-natural-resources/michigan-enacts-statewide-clean-electricity-standard-for-electric-utilities-joining-minnesota-and-others-in-the-clean-energy-transition

- Institute for Energy Research / Always On Energy Research, “Blue States, High Rates” (December 2025). landcan.org/pdfs/blue-states-high-rates.pdf

- MIT CEEPR Working Paper 2025-22, Argosino and Knittel, “Renewables and Electricity Affordability: Untangling Correlation from Causation” (December 2025). ceepr.mit.edu/workingpaper/renewables-and-electricity-affordability-untangling-correlation-from-causation/

- EPIC / University of Chicago, Greenstone and Nath, “Do Renewable Portfolio Standards Deliver?” epic.uchicago.edu/insights/do-renewable-portfolio-standards-deliver/

- M.Cubed Consulting, rooftop solar cost analysis (cited via California Senate AB 942 analysis and pv-magazine-usa.com).