I have been one worker in over 100 plants in my career, and I have seen this first hand.

It costs $29,100 per worker, per year, just to follow federal rules in American manufacturing.

That is not a wage. That is not a tax you see on a pay stub. That is the cost of permits, paperwork, safety programs, pollution controls, consultants, and reporting, added up and divided by the number of workers.

For a shop with fewer than 50 workers, it is $50,100 per worker. For a big plant with 100 or more workers, it is $24,800 per worker. For American businesses in general, not just factories, it is $12,800 per worker.

Those are the best numbers we have. They come from a model built by Crain and Crain for the National Association of Manufacturers, using 2022 costs in 2023 dollars (NAM, Crain and Crain, 2023). No government agency publishes a real, counted up total. This is a model, not a receipt. Keep that in mind for everything below, because it changes how you should read the number.

Put it in hourly terms and it gets clearer. A full time worker works about 2,080 hours a year. So $29,100 is about $14 an hour, on top of pay and benefits, just to stay compliant. For a small shop, $50,100 is about $24 an hour. For a big plant, $24,800 is about $12 an hour.

Now put it in shop terms. A 20 person shop, at the small shop rate, carries about $1,002,000 a year in federal regulatory cost. That is my multiplication, 20 times $50,100, not a bill from one shop. A 100 person plant, at the big plant rate, carries about $2,480,000 a year.

That is the starting point. Now, what is actually in that price?

What is in the $29,100?

Think of it as four buckets.

Environmental rules: $17,200 per worker. This is air permits, water permits, waste handling, and pollution controls. It is the biggest bucket by far.

Economic rules: $10,400 per worker. This one needs a warning. Most of it is not a bill anyone paid. The modelers looked at other countries, looked at how business leaders rated their own rules, and estimated how much business was lost because of rules. That is a guess about lost sales, not money spent on equipment or staff. If you throw that bucket out, the number drops a lot.

Tax paperwork: $500 per worker. Forms, filings, and the time to do them.

Safety, health, and homeland security, all lumped together: $1,000 per worker. This is the bucket that includes OSHA. There is no clean OSHA only number, and no clean EPA only number, in the sources found. Anyone who tells you the whole $29,100 is OSHA and EPA is wrong. Most of it is environmental rules in general, plus that big estimated bucket for lost business.

So the honest way to say it is this. The federal model says $29,100 per worker. About $17,200 is environmental. About $1,000 is safety and health combined. About $10,400 is an estimate of business lost, not cash spent.

Why small shops pay almost double

This part is simple. A lot of regulatory cost does not change with headcount.

One permit costs what it costs, whether you have 20 workers or 200. One safety program takes the same writing. One consultant charges the same day rate. One stack test costs the same.

Divide that fixed cost by 20 workers and it looks huge per worker. Divide it by 200 workers and it looks small. That is why small shops show $50,100 per worker and big plants show $24,800. It is not that each small shop worker is regulated twice as hard. It is that the same fixed bill is split fewer ways.

This pattern is not new. Back in the 2012 numbers, small manufacturers were at $34,671 per worker, while the average manufacturer was at $19,564 and all businesses were at $9,991. By 2022, all three had risen, but the gap stayed. Small shops always carry the heaviest load per worker.

The state bill sits on top

Here is the part the $29,100 leaves out. It is federal only. State fees are mostly not in it.

A fee is just the check you write to the agency. The full cost is the fee plus the equipment, the staff time, the consultant, the testing, and the waiting while a permit is pending. No one has added all of that up for all 50 states.

But the fees alone tell you the state bill is real, and it is very different depending on where you are.

In California, a manufacturer that generates hazardous waste pays $62.24 a ton in a state generation and handling fee for fiscal year 2025/26, if it generates 5 tons or more a year. Generate 100 tons and that fee alone is $6,224, before you pay anyone to haul it or dispose of it. A California disposal facility with a full permit faced a $1,101,380 facility fee in fiscal year 2024/25.

In Texas, the air emissions fee went from $28.63 a ton in fiscal year 2003 to $73.77 a ton in fiscal year 2025. A plant that emits 1,000 tons of fee eligible pollutants owes $73,770 in that fee alone in fiscal year 2025, before controls, monitoring, or consultants.

In Oklahoma, the permit fees in the schedule found were much smaller. A minor source individual air permit was $2,000 to construct and $750 to operate. A major Part 70 permit was $7,500 to construct and $7,500 to operate. Check the current Oklahoma schedule before you quote those, because the amendments shown run through 2011.

So the true cost per worker to operate in America is not just $29,100. It is $29,100 in federal modelled cost, plus whatever your state charges, plus the staff and equipment to meet the state rules. The $29,100 is a floor, not a total.

When did all this start?

Quick history, no lecture.

California set up its Air Resources Board in 1967, before the federal agencies. EPA started on December 2, 1970. OSHA opened on April 28, 1971. The big clean air and clean water laws came in 1970 and 1972.

Then came the rules factories still live under today. The 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments brought operating permits and chemical accident prevention. OSHA Process Safety Management came in 1992. EPA Risk Management came in 1996. Process Safety Management is basically unchanged since 1992. Risk Management was revised in 2017, 2019, and 2024, and is now being rolled back in places.

Texas set up its umbrella environmental agency in 1993. Oklahoma set up its Department of Environmental Quality in 1993. That is when the state layer most manufacturers deal with took its modern shape.

What did factories make anyway?

Here is the part that surprises most people outside the industry.

American factories made more with fewer workers. Manufacturing jobs peaked at 19.55 million in June 1979. They fell to about 11.4 million in February 2010. They are back to about 12.8 million now.

From 2000 to 2024, factories lost more than 4.5 million jobs, down 26 percent, while real manufacturing output rose 45 percent. In plain terms, fewer people, more stuff, because machines and automation got better.

That does not mean regulation had no effect. It means regulation was not the only force, and probably not the biggest one, in cutting jobs. Studies point to automation and trade as bigger drivers of job loss. No solid study found gives regulation its own clean share of the job losses, the way trade and automation studies do.

At the same time, the value factories add to the economy kept growing. Nominal manufacturing value added was $2,650 billion in 2022 and $2,805 billion in 2023. The $349 billion federal modelled cost for manufacturing in 2022 is about 13 percent of that 2022 value, by my division. NAM calls it 12 percent. Close enough, on NAM's own numbers.

Why you hear such different numbers

If you have heard a much smaller number, you probably heard a different count.

The government Office of Management and Budget counts only new, big rules from recent years. For rules from 2006 to 2016, it put costs at $78 billion to $115 billion a year, and benefits at $287 billion to $911 billion a year, in 2015 dollars. That is not the cost of all rules ever written. It is the cost of one recent batch.

A Census and EPA survey counted only what factories actually spent on pollution control. In 2005, that was $26.6 billion total, under 1 percent of sales. Spread across about 14.2 million factory workers, that is about $1,870 per worker, pollution control only. That is real spending, but it is a narrow slice.

NAM counts the widest thing: all federal rules it can model, plus tax paperwork, plus that big estimate of lost business, at the high end of agency estimates. That is why its total, $3.079 trillion for all businesses in 2022, looks so much bigger than the government batch number. They are not two estimates of the same thing. They are different scopes.

And none of them subtract benefits. Cleaner air, fewer injuries, fewer chemical accidents, those are real, but they do not show up in a factory's bank account. A cost per worker number, by itself, cannot tell you if a rule was worth it. It can only tell you what it cost to follow.

So what does it really cost per worker?

Start with the federal model: $29,100 per worker on average, $50,100 for small shops, $24,800 for big plants.

Add your state. In California, that could mean thousands in waste fees and hundreds of thousands in facility fees, depending on what you do. In Texas, it could mean tens of thousands in air fees for a mid size emitter. In Oklahoma, the permit fees found were in the thousands, not hundreds of thousands.

Add staff time, equipment, consultants, and waiting. That is where the real cost lives, and no national study measures it cleanly.

And remember what is not in the number. The $10,400 economic bucket is mostly an estimate of lost business, not cash. The $1,000 safety bucket is safety, health, and homeland security combined, not OSHA alone. The state bill is on top. The benefits are outside.

If you run a factory, you do not pay $29,100 because you hired one more worker. You carry a big fixed bill, and when you divide it by your workers, that is the average it works out to. Small shops feel it most, because they have the fewest workers to split it across.

That is the cost per worker to operate in America, as best as the data allows us to say it. Not a slogan. A price tag, with the fine print still attached.

-Nate

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SOURCES

NAM, Crain and Crain, Cost of Federal Regulation, executive summary, 2023, 2022 costs in 2023 dollars

SBA Office of Advocacy, Crain, 2005, and Crain and Crain, 2014

OMB, Reports to Congress on Benefits and Costs of Federal Regulations, 2006 to 2016 cohort

EPA, Clean Air Act Section 812 Study, 2011

Census and EPA, Pollution Abatement Costs and Expenditures, 2005

California DTSC, generation and handling fee, FY2025/26, and facility fees, FY2024/25, via CDTFA

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, air emissions fee rates, FY2003 to FY2025

Oklahoma Administrative Code 252:100-7-3 and 252:100-8-1.7, air permit fees, amendments shown through 2011

Bureau of Labor Statistics, manufacturing employment, and Bureau of Economic Analysis, manufacturing value added