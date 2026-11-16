Stand in the Permian Basin today and you can see the whole story from one gravel pad. A row of wellheads in a line. Pumpjacks working. One drilling rig that walks itself from well to well on the same pad, drilling sideways for two miles underground. Twenty years ago, that much oil took a dozen separate locations scattered across the county, each with its own road, its own tanks, its own trucks coming and going.

Here is what happened while that pad was being built. In 2005, the United States produced 5.2 million barrels of crude oil a day and emitted 6,008 million metric tons of energy-related carbon dioxide. In 2024, it produced 13.3 million barrels a day and emitted 4,789 million metric tons (EIA, Monthly Energy Review; EIA, Petroleum data). Production up 156 percent. Emissions down 20 percent. US emissions peaked in 2007, before the shale boom got going, and never came back (EIA, Monthly Energy Review, Table 11.1).

A barrel is not a barrel

The argument you hear is that more oil must mean more emissions, barrel for barrel. That treats every barrel as identical. They are not. Two things changed underneath the production line. The work required to get each barrel collapsed. And the natural gas that came up with the oil went to the power grid and pushed coal aside.

Think of a factory that more than doubles its output while its total power bill falls. You would ask two questions. How did the machines get that much better? And what is the plant burning for power now? Same two questions here.

Be exact about the mechanism, because the critics will be. The oil did not cut the emissions. The gas that came out of the same wells did, when it reached the power grid. More oil and less CO2 happened at the same time, out of the same holes in the ground. That is the claim, and it is enough.

Step one: the rig got better

A drilling rig is a factory that builds wells. In October 2014, a rig working the Permian produced, on average, 172 barrels a day of new-well oil production. By June 2024, the same measure read 1,400 barrels a day. One rig now does the work of eight (EIA, Drilling Productivity Report).

The Bakken went from 530 to 1,747 barrels a day per rig over the same span. The Eagle Ford went from 532 to 1,639 (EIA, Drilling Productivity Report). The machines did not get eight times bigger. The wells got longer, the steering got precise, and one pad now hosts the wells that used to need a section of separate locations. Fewer pads. Fewer roads. Fewer truck trips. The government’s measure is output per rig, and what it means on the ground is simple: the same iron, the same gravel, eight times the oil.

Step two: the gas arrived, and coal stepped aside

Fracking is a gas story as much as an oil story. US dry natural gas production went from 18.05 trillion cubic feet in 2005 to 37.72 trillion cubic feet in 2024, up 109 percent (EIA, Natural Gas Navigator).

Burned for power, natural gas emits 116.65 pounds of CO2 per million Btu. Coal emits 211.63 pounds for the same heat (EIA, Carbon Dioxide Emissions Coefficients). Per megawatt-hour on the grid in 2019, a gas plant emitted 976 pounds of CO2 against a coal plant’s 2,257 (EIA, Today in Energy).

So when the gas flood hit the power sector, the arithmetic was automatic. EIA decomposed the result: between 2005 and 2019, power-sector CO2 fell 819 million metric tons, and about 65 percent of that decline, 532 million metric tons, came from coal-to-gas switching. Renewables accounted for about 30 percent (EIA, Today in Energy, June 9, 2021). By 2024, total power-sector CO2 stood at 1,427 million metric tons, down 41 percent from 2005. Coal’s share of generation fell from 50 percent in 2005 to 23 percent in 2019, while gas rose from 19 percent to 38 percent (EIA, Today in Energy). The trend kept running: by 2025, gas supplied about 41 percent of US generation and coal about 17 percent (EIA, Energy Explained).

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Step three: the waste got smaller

Flaring is the visible sin of the oilfield: gas burned at the wellhead because there is nowhere for it to go. It peaked in 2019 at 539.5 billion cubic feet, a record 1.3 percent of everything the industry pulled out of the ground (EIA, Today in Energy, Dec 8, 2020). By 2024 the volume was 335.2 billion cubic feet, down 38 percent, while gas production rose about 11 percent over the same span (EIA, Natural Gas Navigator). EIA estimated the flared share in 2023 at 0.5 percent of gross withdrawals, the lowest rate in 18 years (EIA, Today in Energy, June 20, 2024). Pipelines caught up to the wells. That is the whole explanation, and it is a good one.

The receipts, per person and per dollar

Emissions per American fell from 20.3 metric tons of CO2 in 2005 to 14.1 in 2024, down 31 percent, while the population grew (EIA, Monthly Energy Review, Table 1.7). Emissions per dollar of real GDP fell 45 percent (EIA, Monthly Energy Review, Table 1.7). The United States became the world’s largest natural gas producer in 2011 and its largest crude oil producer in 2018 (EIA, Today in Energy).

Yes, 2020 dips on the chart. That was COVID, and it is labeled by the shape itself. The trend does not need it. Power-sector and national emissions were already far below 2005 levels in 2019, and production kept climbing after 2020 while emissions stayed down.

The honest caveats

This article is about carbon dioxide, and CO2 is the book the numbers above close. Methane is a separate argument, and I am not going to hide it inside this one. EPA’s inventory reports that methane emissions from natural gas systems fell 20.9 percent since 1990 (EPA, Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks). Aircraft and satellite studies argue EPA’s oil and gas methane estimates run low. Both of those are on the record. Nothing in this article stands on the methane figure, and the CO2 figures do not depend on it.

There is also a second book entirely: the criteria pollutants, the soot and smog ledger. It fell even harder over the same years. That is a different article.

Where I land

Facts over feelings. The shale era is the largest emissions reduction in American history that nobody calls one. It was not delivered by a slogan or a conference. It was delivered by directional drillers, engineers, and a fuel that burns at half the carbon of the one it replaced, counted the whole way by the government’s own statisticians.

And the barrel question cuts the other way from the usual argument. Shutting in American production does not retire the demand. It mails the production, and the emissions, to countries with weaker rules and thinner reporting. The cleanest barrel on earth right now is the one produced under American regulation, by American crews, counted by EIA.

The numbers in this piece are the government’s. Every one of them is linked below. Check them yourself. That is the point of publishing them.

-Nate

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