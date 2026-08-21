Oklahoma’s data center activity has grown sharply since the mid-2010s, with the biggest acceleration coming in 2024–2026. Google holds the largest existing footprint. Meta, Beale Infrastructure, and Core Scientific are actively building. Local opposition and new state rules have stopped some projects and slowed others. No single official statewide registry exists, so public counts vary by whether trackers include small colocation sites or only hyperscale campuses.

Built and Operating

Google’s Pryor Creek campus in Mayes County is the state’s primary hyperscale site. It has operated since 2011, spans multiple buildings, and continues to expand as part of Google’s cumulative Oklahoma investment of more than $15 billion. Power comes mainly through the Grand River Dam Authority.

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Smaller operational facilities include TierPoint sites in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, a Cerebras Systems AI facility in Oklahoma City that uses closed-loop liquid cooling, Core Scientific’s initial Muskogee capacity, and various enterprise and carrier hotels such as those operated by Lumen, DXC at the Cherokee Industrial Park, and others. When these smaller sites are counted, trackers typically list a few dozen facilities statewide. Publicly reported operating capacity reaches into the hundreds of megawatts once the Google campus is included.

Under Construction

Google’s Stillwater campus in Payne County covers roughly 400 acres near Perkins and Richmond roads. It is planned for up to six buildings of about 300,000 square feet each and forms part of Google’s $9 billion 2025 Oklahoma package. Construction is underway with power supplied by Oklahoma Gas and Electric.

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Project Clydesdale sits on 506 acres in unincorporated Tulsa County near Owasso and the Cherokee Industrial Park. Beale Infrastructure broke ground in October 2025. On August 19, 2026, Google confirmed it is the end user and operator. The project includes a new on-site Public Service Company of Oklahoma substation funded by the developer and about 1.5 miles of water-line upgrades for a rural water district. Initial investment estimates are in the $1 billion range, with phases of roughly 200,000 square feet each.

Meta’s Project Anthem in east Tulsa at Fair Oaks Innovation Park broke ground on April 21, 2026. It is Meta’s first Oklahoma data center and is designed for AI workloads across more than 2 million square feet on roughly 340 acres. Investment exceeds $1 billion. Peak construction is expected to involve more than 1,000 workers, with about 100 permanent jobs once operations begin around 2028. Meta has committed to covering full water and wastewater costs and funding local infrastructure upgrades. A second-phase application was withdrawn earlier in 2026.

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Core Scientific’s Muskogee campus is advancing high-performance computing capacity. An initial facility of roughly 70–100 MW critical load leased to CoreWeave is in final commissioning for 2026 delivery. A second unleased building is under construction with delivery targeted later. Broader expansion plans, including the Polaris acquisition, point toward a campus potential of roughly 1.5 GW gross power over time.

Google is also advancing campuses in Muskogee County near Summit and Council Hill as part of the same $9 billion package. Early development and construction activity have been reported, with power arrangements through OG&E.

Approved or Planned

Project Spring in Sand Springs covers 827 acres. White Rose Partners is the developer with Google as the prospective end user. The city council approved rezoning in early 2026. Construction is targeted for 2027–2029. Litigation over annexation and a conservation easement continues.

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Beale’s Project Mustang at the Claremore Industrial Park in Rogers County received city approval in May 2026. It is described as air-cooled with multi-phase potential and associated tax incentives.

IREN’s Project Emerald in Pittsburg County near Kiowa involves roughly 2,000 acres and a planned load in the 1.2–1.6 GW range. It remains in development. Tax-incentive discussions were tabled and sent back for renegotiation after public pushback in mid-2026. Power ramp is projected around 2028.

Other merchant proposals, including Cloverleaf Infrastructure’s Project Open Sky near Piedmont and Beltline Energy sites in the Yukon-Luther-Piedmont corridor, sit in various stages of planning. Several face local delays or contests.

Canceled or Withdrawn

Beale’s Project Atlas in Coweta was the clearest case of a project stopped by local opposition. The proposal covered about 270 acres with multi-phase potential. The Coweta Planning Commission recommended denial of rezoning 4–1 in January 2026 after packed meetings focused on water demand, power load, noise, proximity to homes, and the use of nondisclosure agreements. Beale withdrew the application on March 30, 2026. Without rezoning the project could not proceed.

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An unnamed prospect in Broken Arrow saw its letter of intent expire and effectively ended. A few other early-stage proposals have been delayed or stalled by recalls, resignations, and political pressure rather than formal permanent bans.

Temporary Moratoriums and Policy Changes

Multiple municipalities have enacted temporary moratoriums through the end of 2026 (or into 2027 in some cases) to study zoning, water, and power impacts. These include Oklahoma City, Tulsa (with exemptions for already-advanced projects such as Anthem), Edmond, Luther, Norman, Pawhuska, and Broken Arrow.

The Cherokee Nation implemented a policy in early August 2026 prohibiting new hyperscale data centers on tribally owned and trust lands. A citizen survey of 1,593 respondents found 64 percent opposition. The Nation also expects early consultation for projects on non-tribal land within the reservation. Projects such as Clydesdale and Mustang sit on private land and are not directly halted by the tribal policy.

At the state level, the Data Center Customer Ratepayer Protection Act of 2026 requires customers of 75 MW or more to cover their own infrastructure costs. Water reforms have increased oversight, though facilities that buy from municipal systems still leave usage less visible. Some projects emphasize closed-loop or air cooling; others rely on municipal supplies.

Power and Water Context

Large loads connect primarily through the Southwest Power Pool via utilities including OG&E, PSO, and GRDA. Utilities have filed for new generation and transmission to meet demand. Developers routinely highlight construction jobs in the hundreds to more than 1,000 at peak, permanent operational headcounts often in the 50–100 range per large campus, infrastructure upgrades they fund, and payments in lieu of taxes. Critics focus on cumulative grid strain, water intensity where evaporative cooling is used, noise, limited long-term local hiring relative to scale, and early secrecy around end users.

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The densest activity sits in the northeastern corridor from Pryor through Owasso, Claremore, and Tulsa, with growing scale in Muskogee County. Central Oklahoma has seen heavier political resistance relative to actual construction under way. Statuses continue to change with permits, court rulings, and utility dockets. Local government agendas, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality air permits for backup generation, utility filings, and company announcements remain the most reliable public sources for site-specific updates.

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