Hammer and Anvil

Hammer and Anvil

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
9h

This is news I've not seen elsewhere.

When we do the refining in the US, can the toxins be mitigated? and still be competitive? Or would a cleaner refining process have to be subsidized?

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