The EPA recently withdrew the Biden-era 2023 Affirmative Defense Rule, triggering predictable headlines about sweeping industrial deregulation. The reality on the plant floor is entirely different.

This court-mandated action, following the SSM Litigation Group v. EPA decision, simply restores a long-standing legal framework. By reinstating sections 40 C.F.R. 70.6(g) and 71.6(g), the EPA brought back a common-sense defense for operators. It recognizes that even well-maintained facilities experience unavoidable emergencies. If a plant acts in good faith and minimizes emissions during a malfunction, it is protected from unjust civil penalties.

The EPA did not dismantle environmental oversight. It adjusted a single brick in a massive regulatory fortress.

The Physical Scale of Title 40

To understand how heavily regulated American industry remains, look at the physical size of the rulebook. Federal environmental regulations live inside Title 40 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR).

A physical copy of Title 40 spans more than 30 thick volumes, split into roughly 63 distinct parts. It encompasses tens of thousands of pages of dense, multi-column technical text.

The EPA’s jurisdiction is divided into over 1,000 separate programs, numbered from Part 1 to Part 1099.

Part 63, which regulates hazardous air pollutants, is so comprehensive that it requires multiple printed books just to contain that single section.

The Math of "Command Words"

Policy analysts measure true regulatory burden by tracking binding restrictions. These are explicit command words carrying the force of law, specifically: shall, must, required, prohibited, and may not.

The EPA enforces well over 100,000 individual, legally binding commands. Out of the entire United States federal government, the EPA consistently ranks as one of the top two heaviest regulatory bodies.

For industrial operations, the EPA is the dominant compliance authority. Data from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) shows that nearly 45 percent of all federal regulations impacting a manufacturing facility originate from the EPA alone.

The Bottom Line

Withdrawing the 2023 rule created zero new requirements and erased zero existing emission standards. It adjusted a legal sub-paragraph to match a federal court ruling.

The 100,000 command words are still active. The tens of thousands of pages of Title 40 remain in effect. Facilities are still legally required to invest heavily in maintenance, continuous emissions monitoring, and rapid-response containment systems.

Ignore the sensational headlines. The 30-volume reality proves that American industry remains meticulously regulated.