Trees are nature’s ultimate carbon capture units. Through photosynthesis, a tree absorbs carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, combining it with sunlight and water to build solid trunks, roots, and branches while releasing oxygen. The chemical process is straightforward:

6CO2 + 6H2O + light energy -> C6H12O6 + 6O2

As long as that forest stands, that carbon is securely locked away. It is a natural, God-given, self-sustaining system.

The Green Paradox and Destroying the Sink

Current green energy policies incentivize clearcutting standing forests, grinding them into pellets, shipping them across oceans on diesel carriers, and burning them for electricity. This practice actively worsens the CO2 problem in two ways: instant release and destroying the defense.

Trees that took a century to absorb carbon are incinerated in seconds, instantly vaporizing stored carbon back into the atmosphere.

Removing the forest eliminates the natural filter that would otherwise continue absorbing future emissions.

The Accounting Loophole

How does burning trees get classified as 100 percent renewable and net-zero? It relies on a paperwork trick. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) designed rules to avoid double-counting emissions, once during harvest and once during burning. They decided emissions from burning wood should be recorded as zero in the energy sector, assuming the harvesting country would log the carbon loss in its land-use ledger.

However, political frameworks took this math trick literally. They codified biomass as carbon-neutral, allowing utilities to completely erase their smokestack emissions on paper. A rule meant to prevent double-counting became a loophole where no one counts the carbon at all.

Taxpayer-Funded Deforestation

Because international regulations treat wood smoke as zero-emission, governments use taxpayer money to heavily subsidize this destruction. For example, the United Kingdom's Drax Power Station, a retrofitted coal facility, collected a record £999 million (nearly $1.3 billion USD) in public green subsidies in 2025 alone.

These subsidies are funded directly by surcharges on British household electricity bills. Citizens are paying a premium to burn American forests just so politicians can cross out a number on a spreadsheet and declare they are meeting renewable targets.

The Physics: Wood vs. Coal

Atmospheric physics ignores political ledgers. Wood is a highly inefficient fuel source with low energy density and high moisture. Generating one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity requires burning a vastly larger physical mass of wood pellets than coal.

Official power plant data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) analyzed by the Partnership for Policy Integrity shows that a standard utility biomass boiler emits roughly 3,000 pounds of CO2 per MWh. By comparison, a conventional coal facility emits about 2,180 pounds. Switching to wood pellets increases smokestack CO2 emissions by 40 to 50 percent, creating a carbon debt that takes 50 to 100 years of forest regrowth to repay.

Verify Before You Believe

The biomass boom proves why citizens must verify green energy claims. Celebrated emission drops are often entirely artificial, based on spreadsheet tricks that ignore the smoke billowing into the sky.

The industry claims harvested forests will eventually grow back, but the atmosphere reacts to emissions hitting the sky today, not a promise of re-absorption a century from now. Fossil fuels like coal and natural gas represent geologically compressed ancient biomass. Fossil fuels are organic. Utilizing these dense energy sources allows modern standing forests to remain intact, protecting the frontline ecosystems that actively filter our air.

SOURCES

Ember Carbon Accounting & Subsidy Report: https://ember-energy.org/latest-updates/drax-received-record-1-billion-in-biomass-subsidies-in-2025/

Partnership for Policy Integrity (PFPI) Carbon Data: https://www.pfpi.net/biomass-basics/

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Biomass Policy Regulations: https://www.epa.gov/climatechange/climate-change-regulatory-actions-and-initiatives

IPCC Greenhouse Gas Inventory Guidelines: https://www.ipcc-nggip.iges.or.jp/public/2006gl/