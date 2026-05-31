Hammer and Anvil

Hammer and Anvil

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
16h

Great points, and I'd like to add a couple more.

The trade in carbon credits makes it all the harder to figure out what's really happening. I don't know if your 40-50% increase in CO2 emissions of wood pellets compared to coal includes all the CO2 emissions of logging and converting wood slash into pellets and the emissions of the diesel shipments to the UK or not, but assuming it does, there are other problems with cutting forests down.

One, for me, is the tragic sense of loss when I see cleared forests, whether it's for wood pellets, or to make way for wind or solar farms. I love the woods and all their beauty, the associated ferns and mosses and wildflowers. I love the fragrance, more oxygen in the air, the brooks, the softness of the humus under my feet, and the sound of the breeze in the pines and the music and chatter of the woodlands birds. Then there's the wildlife. I could go on.

The woods don't just filter CO2 out of the air. They also are a valuable watershed. Portland, Oregon gets most of its water from the Bull Run Watershed, which is a huge forest area on the western slopes of Mt Hood. It's so valuable that it has been set aside and thoroughly protected.

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