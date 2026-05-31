On May 29, 2026, construction officially began in Duncan, Oklahoma, on a new $400 million oil refinery led by Green Fuels Operating (GFO). Supported by state and federal officials, including Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and Congressman Tom Cole, the facility is being built on the historic 420-acre site of the former Sun Oil Co. refinery, which has sat idle since 1983.

Once operational, the facility will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, processing an initial capacity of 30,000 barrels per day (BPD) with up to one million barrels of storage. The project will bring 75 to 80 permanent, full-time operational jobs to Stephens County.

While traditional refining infrastructure focuses on standard, centralized complexes, the Duncan project represents a shift toward a decentralized, modular model. The technical design details clarify why this facility is one of the most modern refineries currently undergoing construction.

Modular Pre-Fabrication vs. Standard Infrastructure

Standard refining infrastructure requires significant upfront capital and construction timelines spanning multiple years. Because traditional plants are built-in-place on expansive footprints, engineering and engineering management are prolonged processes.

GFO's facility utilizes a Net-Zero Emissions Technology (NZET) framework, which relies on a modular layout.

The processing units are prefabricated and scaled to fit a compact physical footprint, which compresses the construction timeline down to approximately 12 months.

Lower upfront capital expenditures allow the plant to be built directly adjacent to existing regional oil production, reducing midstream transportation requirements.

Precision Separation vs. Thermal Cracking

To compare the operational mechanics of this facility to standard modern refineries, it helps to examine the physics of how crude oil is separated into commercial products like gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt.

Traditional refining relies heavily on thermal cracking, heating crude oil to high temperatures using external fuel sources. The NZET system utilizes a patented molecular separation process that operates at lower temperatures and lower pressures, reducing the baseline energy required to run the facility.

The Duncan facility utilizes a closed-loop system that captures and recycles its internal process gases to help power its own operations, preventing product loss and eliminating the need for routine open-air safety flaring.

The facility is designed to integrate an advanced gas-absorption technology called Hot Potassium Carbonate (HPC). This system captures over 95% of internally generated carbon dioxide emissions from flue gases, which can then be combined with hydrogen feedstock to synthesize high-value products like Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Deploying smaller, localized footprints directly inside oil-producing regions like Oklahoma allows the energy industry to add processing capacity with lower overhead and an altered emissions profile compared to older industrial complexes.

Sources

Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation Announcement: https://ok-duncan.com/news/article/duncan-area-economic-development-foundation-and-stephens-county-commissioners-host-groundbreaking-ceremony-for-stephens-county-refinery-redevelopment

Clean Refineries Inc. / Green Fuels Operating Site Overview: https://www.cleanrefineries.com/green-fuels-ops

Clean Refineries Inc. Carbon Capture Partnership Release: https://www.cleanrefineries.com/post/clean-refineries-inc-subsidiary-gfo-partners-with-eden-carbon-solutions-to-transform-co2emissions-i