Hammer and Anvil

Hammer and Anvil

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
15h

Thanks Nathan. This should be proof enough that this is a "dead" industry. What governments funded all this unreliable - part time industry group, without seeing the whole picture? Did no one from the DOE ever ask about the projected cost and life of this concept - before investing at anymore than research and a trial or prototype stage?

It's criminal what has been done. These companies and the people who received all this funding over the past years, should now be handed a bill from "We the people" for this massive waste of the peoples money.

Stupid is stupid ~ But this was REALLY Stupid.

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
16h

I've always been concerned about the "end-of-life" recycling problem.

Thanks for highlighting.

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