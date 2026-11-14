Hammer and Anvil

Hammer and Anvil

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Ken Barber's avatar
Ken Barber
7h

Lazy sysadmins.

I've been retired from the sysadmin biz for decades now, and am no longer a certified cybersecurity expert. And the fact that this stuff is still going on bugs me to no end.

The people who are charged with keeping our computer systems safe are not serious about keeping them safe.

This stuff is still going on, and nobody cares.

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1 reply by Nathan Hammer
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
8h

Thanks, Nathan. Keep up the good work.

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