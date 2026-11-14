On a Saturday in November 2023, the screen on a water booster station controller outside Aliquippa, Pennsylvania lit up with a message: “You have been hacked.” The station pumps water to two townships. The controller was connected to the internet, on a standard port, with the password it shipped with from the factory. The widely reported factory password for that device is 1111 (CISA). Nobody poisoned anything. The operators took the unit offline and ran the station by hand. But the door was wide open, at plants all over the country.

Here is the bottom line from the official record. Every confirmed cyber incident at a US water plant, pipeline, or power facility came through an open door,

not a broken wall. A shared password. A factory default. A remote login left on. And the second half is just as factual: no cyberattack has blacked out the US grid, taken control of a US gas pipeline, or delivered contaminated water to a single American tap.

What changed is who is knocking: AI systems now find flaws in the software behind those doors faster than people do, and in one campaign an AI did most of the hands-on attacking itself. The doors did not change; the speed of the knocking did.

What “tied to the cloud” actually means

SCADA is the screens and software operators use to run a plant. PLCs are the small computers that open its valves and run its pumps. Thirty years ago both lived inside the fence, and to change how a plant dosed chemicals, you had to walk into the building.

That world is gone. The operator checks the plant from home over a remote login. The vendor logs in from another state. A substation transformer samples its own oil, measures the gases that warn of failure, and streams the results to the equipment maker’s website (GE Vernova). The meter on your house reports to a head-end system at the utility, and that system can send a command back.

None of this is sinister. It saves truck rolls and lets a two-person crew run a plant that used to need six. But every connection is a path in, and a path does not care who walks it.

The water record, in the agencies’ own documents

Aliquippa was not a one-off. The joint advisory that followed counted at least 75 compromised controllers of that same make in the US, including at least 34 at water and wastewater systems, attributed to a group affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (CISA).

In Muleshoe, Texas, in January 2024, attackers guessed the password on a vendor-run control screen until it opened, and a water storage tank overflowed for about 30 to 45 minutes (US Treasury). The group, the Cyber Army of Russia Reborn, has been linked to Russia’s Sandworm unit (Mandiant).

In May 2024 the EPA reported that over 70 percent of the water systems it had inspected since September 2023 were violating basic federal cybersecurity requirements (EPA). EPA’s examples were not exotic: default passwords never changed, one login shared by the whole staff, former employees whose access was never turned off. America has about 50,000 community water systems (EPA). Most are small, with no IT department at all.

In February 2024, CISA and the FBI reported that Chinese state actors, tracked as Volt Typhoon, had been inside US infrastructure networks, including water and wastewater, for at least five years, pre-positioning to disrupt operations in a crisis (CISA).

Gas lines and the grid: real doors, no takeover yet

Your gas pipeline is run from a control room, by law. Federal rules assume a controller runs the line through SCADA and require a rehearsed fallback to manual operation (PHMSA). Since 2022, new large gas lines must be built so a ruptured segment can be isolated by remote or automatic valves within 30 minutes (PHMSA). Those valves answer to a network.

In February 2020, ransomware walked from a gas operator’s office network into its control network and encrypted the screens operators watch. The controllers were never touched, and CISA states the operator never lost control. The company shut the pipeline down for about two days anyway, because it had lost its view (CISA). Colonial Pipeline, a year later, was the same shape: an old VPN account with no second factor, business systems hit, and the company shut the line itself as a precaution (Blount testimony, US Senate).

The only confirmed cases of a cyberattack actually cutting power are Ukraine, 2015 and 2016, where Russian operators opened breakers remotely and about 230,000 customers lost power for up to six hours (SANS/E-ISAC). It has been done. It has not been done here.

Your house is part of this too. Most modern electric meters contain a switch the utility can open from its head-end system, built for move-ins and nonpayment; one listed use is “Remote Disconnect for Emergency Load Control” (AEP). Legacy gas meters only broadcast; they have no valve. The newest gas meters add two-way communication and a remote shutoff valve (Itron). No malicious mass shutoff of US meters has been documented.

About the wastewater scenario

The scary version goes like this: someone raises the disinfectant dose at a sewage plant and it reaches your tap. The documented systems do not connect that way. Treated wastewater discharges to a river. Or, in reuse systems, it passes through a second full treatment train before it can become drinking water. Big Spring, Texas, the first direct reuse plant in the country, purifies wastewater with membranes, reverse osmosis, and ultraviolet light, blends it half and half with lake water, then sends it to five drinking water plants, where it is treated again (Colorado River Municipal Water District). And no agency has published cyber guidance specific to reuse plants; CISA and EPA guidance covers the water sector as a whole.

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What AI changed, and what it did not

When OpenAI and Microsoft cut off state-sponsored accounts from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea in February 2024, they reported the models had given those actors “only limited, incremental capabilities”: research, translation, scripting help, phishing drafts (OpenAI/Microsoft). Google’s threat team reached the same conclusion a year later: AI let attackers “move faster and at higher volume” and produced no new kind of capability (Google GTIG).

Then the demonstrations started landing. Google’s AI agent Big Sleep found a real, exploitable flaw in SQLite, the database inside nearly everything. The flaw sat in a code path the standard testing tools never actually ran, and when Google pointed a conventional testing tool directly at that code, the tool still had not found it after 150 CPU-hours (Google Project Zero).

At DARPA’s AI Cyber Challenge finals in August 2025, seven AI systems worked through 54 million lines of real code. They found 54 planted flaws and patched 43. They also found 18 real flaws nobody had planted, flaws the projects’ own maintainers and testing had missed, and patched 11 of them, at an average of 45 minutes and about $152 per task (DARPA).

In November 2025, Anthropic reported breaking up an espionage campaign in which its own AI did an estimated 80 to 90 percent of the hands-on work against about 30 targets, at thousands of requests, sometimes several per second (Anthropic). The caveat travels with the number: that is one company’s account of its own product, with no indicators published for outsiders to check, and Anthropic admits the AI sometimes invented credentials that did not exist. Nobody independent has confirmed it.

AI has not handed attackers a new weapon. It has handed them speed and stamina, aimed at the same old doors. A machine that reads code all night and costs $152 a task does not need a new kind of lock to beat. It needs the lock to be the factory default, on one of fifty thousand small systems with nobody watching. That is the swarm story with the adjectives removed.

One more architectural fact. The 2024 cases were caught because the attackers used hosted models, and the hosts could see the abuse and cut the accounts. An open-weight model on a server the attacker owns has no host watching it. No court case or agency advisory has yet proven a named actor running one. That is a fact about where the off switch is not, not a documented incident.

The legislation question, checked against the record

You will hear that Washington is preparing to track every prompt you type into an AI tool and keep a government kill switch over the models. I checked the record the way I check a regulation: read the text. On prompts, the claim has no bill behind it: no federal bill introduced between 2023 and 2026 requires logging your prompts or gives the government access to them. On the switch, there is one real bill, and it is narrower than the rumor. The AI Kill Switch Act, H.R. 9917, introduced in July 2026 by a California Democrat and a Texas Republican, would let Homeland Security order a shutdown only of the largest AI systems, trained with more than 100 million dollars of computing power by companies with at least 500 million in revenue, and only after a catastrophe: ten or more deaths, 100 million or more in damage, or a loss of control event, with court review afterward. It has not passed. That is a switch over a handful of giant systems after a disaster, not over the AI tool on your phone.

California’s SB 1047, in 2024, would have required the largest developers to be able to “promptly enact a full shutdown” of their own models: a duty on the company, not a switch in a government office. Governor Newsom vetoed it on September 29, 2024. Its successor, SB 53, signed September 29, 2025, dropped the shutdown language entirely: safety frameworks, incident reports within 15 days, whistleblower protections. No prompt tracking. No shutdown authority. Europe’s AI Act requires companies to keep logs for high-risk systems, and regulators can order a non-compliant system withdrawn through a legal process. Product-safety law, not live surveillance of your chats.

Where I land

I am pro AI. The same technology that found those 18 flaws can be pointed at every water plant and pipeline codebase in America by the defenders, for $152 a task. A ban or a licensing wall would not reach the actors in this article. The open models are already out, on servers no regulator can see, the same way a weapons ban does not disarm the people who ignore laws for a living. It would only disarm the utilities, the small firms, and the researchers playing defense.

What the record supports is boring, specific, and aimed at the operators, not the users. After Colonial, TSA did not ask to read anyone’s email. It ordered pipeline companies to name a cybersecurity coordinator on call around the clock, report incidents to CISA within hours, segment control networks from office networks, and put a second factor on remote access (TSA, Security Directives Pipeline-2021-01 and -02, still in force). Regulate the door locks on critical infrastructure, hard, and leave the citizen’s keyboard alone.

The practical list fits on a toolbox talk card. Change the factory password. Put a second factor on every remote login. Take the controllers off the open internet. Segment the control network. Turn off the accounts of people who no longer work there. EPA’s inspectors found those five basics missing at most plants they visited. The attackers, human or machine, are counting on them staying missing.

-Nate

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SOURCES

CISA/FBI/NSA/EPA/INCD, Advisory AA23-335A, Dec 1, 2023, updated Dec 18, 2024.

US Treasury sanctions statement on Cyber Army of Russia Reborn, July 2024; Mandiant, April 2024; Indictment, C.D. Cal. Case No. 2:25-cr-00577.

EPA, Enforcement Alert: Drinking Water Systems to Address Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities, May 2024.

CISA/NSA/FBI et al., Advisory AA24-038A, Feb 7, 2024.

CISA, Alert AA20-049A, Feb 18, 2020.

PHMSA, 49 CFR 192.631 (Control Room Management); Valve Rule, 87 FR, April 8, 2022.

Joseph Blount testimony, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, June 8, 2021; CISA/FBI Advisory AA21-131A.

SANS ICS / E-ISAC, Analysis of the Cyber Attack on the Ukrainian Power Grid, March 18, 2016.

AEP, Meter Remote Connect/Disconnect Use Case, AMI Use Case 5.11, 2011 (DOE Award DE-OE0000193); Itron, Intelis Gas Meter product documentation.

GE Vernova, Kelman DGA 900 PLUS product documentation.

Colorado River Municipal Water District, Reuse; EPA, 2017 Potable Reuse Compendium.

OpenAI, Disrupting malicious uses of AI by state-affiliated threat actors, Feb 14, 2024; Microsoft Threat Intelligence, Feb 14, 2024.

Google GTIG, Adversarial Misuse of Generative AI, Jan 29, 2025.

Google Project Zero / DeepMind, From Naptime to Big Sleep, Nov 1, 2024.

DARPA, AI Cyber Challenge marks pivotal inflection point for cyber defense, Aug 8, 2025.

Anthropic, Disrupting the first reported AI-orchestrated cyber espionage campaign, Nov 13, 2025.

H.R. 9917, AI Kill Switch Act, 119th Congress (introduced July 23, 2026, Reps. Lieu and Moran); bill text, govinfo.gov.

California SB 1047 (2024), enrolled text, Sections 22602-22603, and veto message, Sept 29, 2024; California SB 53, Chapter 138, Statutes of 2025.

Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 (EU AI Act), Articles 12, 19, 26, 72-82.

TSA, Security Directive Pipeline-2021-01, May 2021; Security Directive Pipeline-2021-02, July 2021.

Get in touch with Nathan: nathanhammer.us