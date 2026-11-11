Your alarm goes off. You brush your teeth, shower, get dressed, eat breakfast, and drive to work. By the time you sit down at your desk, petroleum has shown up about a dozen times in your morning, and almost none of it was fuel.

Petrochemicals from oil and natural gas make over 6,000 everyday products possible (AFPM). Here is one ordinary day, item by item.

1. The toothbrush

The bristles are nylon. The handle is plastic. Both start as petrochemicals. Not a bad start for something you use half asleep.

2. The toothpaste

It stays smooth in the tube thanks to propylene glycol, a petrochemical. The flavorings come from the same family of chemicals.

3. The shampoo

The foam comes from surfactants, and a lot of them start as petrochemicals. The bottle does too.

4. The lip balm

Petroleum jelly is right there in the name. It is refined directly from crude oil, and so is the mineral oil in most moisturizers.

5. The shirt

If your shirt is polyester, you are wearing plastic. Polyester comes from terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol, both petrochemicals. Same for the nylon socks, the elastic in your waistband, and the fleece.

6. The sneakers

The soles are synthetic rubber, butadiene-styrene, the same family of polymer as a car tire. The cushioning is EVA foam, and the uppers are usually polyester. A running shoe has a lot going on.

7. The frying pan, and the breakfast in it

The non-stick coating is PTFE, sold as Teflon, made from petrochemical feedstocks. And the food in the pan has its own connection. The wheat in your toast and the grain that fed the chicken that laid your eggs were grown with fertilizer. Most nitrogen fertilizer starts as natural gas, turned into ammonia, then into urea. Breakfast runs on petroleum and natural gas before you leave the house.

8. The vehicle

Never mind the gasoline for a second. The tires are synthetic rubber. The dashboard, the steering wheel, the bumpers, the seats, the wiring, the paint. A car carries hundreds of pounds of petrochemicals before you turn the key.

9. The iPhone

The case is plastic. The circuit boards are laminated in petrochemical resins. The cable, the buttons, the speaker housings. It rides in your pocket all day, and you check it a hundred times.

10. The chewing gum

The label says "gum base." That covers polyvinyl acetate, polyethylene, polyisobutylene, and butadiene-styrene rubber, all petroleum-derived (FDA). It is plastic you chew, and nobody thinks about it.

11. The aspirin

This one catches people off guard. Modern aspirin is not made from willow bark. It starts as benzene, from petroleum. Benzene becomes phenol, phenol becomes salicylic acid, and salicylic acid becomes aspirin (McGill University, Office for Science and Society). The pill in your medicine cabinet traces back to crude oil.

12. The mattress

You end the day on polyurethane foam, made from petrochemical polyols and isocyanates. The pillow is the same. Petroleum is the last thing you touch at night.

The rest of the day

The list keeps going past twelve. The laptop on your desk, the pen, the keyboard, the chair you sit in, the detergent that washed your shirt, the plastic wrap on your lunch, the asphalt under your tires. It all starts in a refinery.

One 42-gallon barrel of crude oil makes about 19 gallons of gasoline (EIA). The rest becomes diesel, jet fuel, and the feedstocks for everything above. Fuel is the smaller part of what a barrel is for. Most of it becomes the stuff of daily life.

So. Does this sound like you?

Then you rely on petroleum for your daily needs. All of it. Every day. Not just the gas in your tank. The toothbrush, the shirt, the aspirin, the bed.

-Nate

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