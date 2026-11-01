The blue flame under your tea kettle traveled two thousand miles to get there.

It started in a rock formation in Texas or Pennsylvania or Louisiana. It rode a steel pipe across half the country, was squeezed and cleaned along the way, and was given a smell so you would notice if it ever escaped.

That is the natural gas system. And it does far more than heat your house.

A short history of the pipe

In 1821, William Hart drilled a 27-foot well in Fredonia, New York, after watching gas bubbles rise in a creek. He piped the gas through hollowed wooden logs to two stores for gaslights. That was the start of the American gas industry (Britannica).

By 1891, iron lines were running 120 miles into Chicago at 525 psi. After World War II, two giant wartime oil pipelines from Texas to the Northeast, the Big Inch and the Little Big Inch, were converted to natural gas in 1947, and the building boom followed (Statistics Canada).

In 1992, federal regulators forced pipelines to unbundle: they stopped selling gas and became open-access transporters, so any shipper could buy gas from any producer and contract space on the pipe (FERC Order 636). Then shale changed everything. The first LNG cargo of the shale era left Sabine Pass, Louisiana, in February 2016 (EIA). By 2025, America was exporting 15 billion cubic feet of LNG per day, more than any country on earth, and producing a record 39 trillion cubic feet of gas (EIA).

How gas gets from the ground to your burner

Raw gas comes up mixed with water, sand, and sulfur compounds. Small gathering lines carry it to a processing plant, where it is cleaned: water out, sulfur out, natural gas liquids pulled off for separate sale. What is left has to meet a strict recipe: mostly methane, almost no water, almost no sulfur.

Then it enters the transmission pipeline. Gas moves because of pressure, and every 40 to 100 miles a compressor station squeezes it back up to full pressure. At a city gate the pressure is stepped down and mercaptan is added. Natural gas has no smell, so mercaptan gives it the rotten-egg stink that makes your nose the cheapest leak detector ever invented. From there your local utility delivers it to homes, power plants, factories, and chemical plants.

Keeping the pipe safe

A pipeline is a pressure vessel buried in dirt, and the industry treats it like one.

Before anyone digs near a line, they call 811. The one-call center notifies the pipeline operator, who marks the line in yellow paint or flags. State law generally requires the call at least two working days before digging. Excavation damage is the most common cause of serious pipeline incidents, so this one phone call does more for safety than almost anything else.

Only qualified people touch the pipe. Federal rules require every operator to keep an operations and maintenance manual, and every person doing safety-sensitive work must be trained and qualified for that exact task (49 CFR Part 192, Subparts L and N).

Steel in soil wants to rust. Operators fight that with cathodic protection: a small electrical current that makes the entire pipe the cathode of a battery cell, so corrosion cannot start. Every pipeline installed after 1971 must have coating plus cathodic protection in operation within a year of construction (49 CFR 192.455). Test stations along the route are read on schedule, and a failed reading has to be fixed.

Then come the inspections. Operators patrol rights-of-way, survey for leaks with detectors on fixed schedules, inspect valves and regulator stations, and check above-ground pipe for atmospheric corrosion at least every three years (49 CFR 192.481). On high-pressure transmission lines, integrity management programs send instrumented tools called smart pigs through the pipe to find metal loss and cracks before they become failures.

And when crews need to weld on a live line, they do it with the gas still in the pipe. It is called hot tapping, and it is routine. Pipeline gas is pure fuel with no oxygen in it, so it cannot ignite inside the line. Federal rules require a qualified crew for every tap made under pressure (49 CFR 192.627), and the welding follows API Standard 1104, Appendix B, which covers in-service welding. Purging comes into play when a section is taken out of service: then the line is flushed so air and gas never mix into something that can burn (49 CFR 192.629).

The result: about 300,000 miles of transmission pipe moving 39 trillion cubic feet a year, inspected, electrically protected against rust, and dug around only after a phone call. It is not perfect. But every mile of it is engineered and regulated as if it matters, because it does.

What it does besides heat

Natural gas is now the largest fuel for American power generation. A modern combined-cycle gas plant is far more efficient than an old coal plant, and gas releases roughly half the CO2 per unit of energy as coal when burned (EIA). That one substitution, coal to gas, did more to cut American carbon emissions than any other single change of the last twenty years.

Then there is the part almost nobody knows: your food.

Ammonia fertilizer is made from natural gas. The hydrogen in the gas feeds the Haber-Bosch process, which pulls nitrogen out of the air and turns it into the ammonia behind roughly half the world’s food supply. I wrote about this last August in “DEF is a natural gas product”: diesel exhaust fluid is urea, urea comes from ammonia, and ammonia comes from natural gas. The fluid that scrubs pollution out of a diesel truck’s exhaust exists because of natural gas.

It is also the feedstock for plastics, the heat for steel and glass and cement, and the fuel now shipping by the tanker-load from American ports to Europe and Asia.

The emissions record: two books

Keep two books, like I always say. One for the pollutants that make smog and haze. One for the gases that trap heat.

Book one. Between 1970 and 2024, combined emissions of the six common air pollutants fell 79 percent while the economy grew 340 percent (EPA, Our Nation’s Air: Trends Through 2024). Carbon monoxide concentrations fell 80 percent. Nitrogen oxides emissions are down roughly 70 percent since 1990 (EPA). Toxic air pollutants fell 50 percent between 2002 and 2023 (EPA). Every coal plant that gas replaced took sulfur and soot with it.

Book two. Energy-related CO2 was about 20 percent below its 2005 level in 2024, even as the population grew (EIA). The power sector’s CO2 fell roughly 40 percent from 2005 to 2024, from about 2.4 billion metric tons to about 1.4 billion (EIA). The main reason is the one I already named: gas replaced coal.

Methane is the gas industry’s own leak, and it is the one critics point to. The methane intensity of American gas systems, the amount leaked per unit produced, fell 44 percent between 2015 and 2025 (Rhodium Group, preliminary 2025 estimates). A satellite study published in October 2026 found oil and gas methane intensity fell 11 percent from 2019 to 2024, on top of a 32 percent drop from 2010 to 2019 (Johns Hopkins, Communications Earth & Environment). Production went up. Leaks per unit went down.

One honest line. Independent studies keep finding that the official EPA inventory understates total methane, with estimates running 12 to 100 percent above the official figures (Johns Hopkins, October 2026). The direction is down. The exact level is still argued about.

Why this matters

The blue flame under your kettle is the end of a two-thousand-mile chain of steel, pressure, chemistry, and rules. It heats the house. It made the power that runs the house. It grew the food in the kitchen. It rides a pipeline that is inspected, electrically protected against rust, and dug around only after a phone call. And every year, it does all of that with fewer emissions per unit than the year before.

That is not a slogan. That is the process flow.

-Nate

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SOURCES

Britannica, “Natural gas, History of use,” accessed October 2026 (Fredonia 1821)

Statistics Canada, “History of Pipeline Construction,” 1954 (1891 Indiana to Chicago 8-inch lines at 525 psi; Big Inch/Little Big Inch conversion 1947)

FERC Order No. 636, 1992 (pipeline unbundling, open access)

U.S. Energy Information Administration, “The United States was the world’s largest liquefied natural gas exporter in 2025,” February 24, 2026 (Sabine Pass first cargo February 2016; 15.0 Bcf/d LNG exports and 39 Tcf record dry gas production in 2025)

PHMSA, pipeline mileage data 2024/2025 (about 300,000 miles of transmission pipeline)

49 CFR Part 192, Subpart L (operations and maintenance manual; tapping pipelines under pressure, 192.627) and Subpart N (operator qualification)

API Standard 1104, Appendix B (in-service welding practices for pipelines containing fuel gases)

49 CFR 192.455 (cathodic protection required within one year of construction for post-1971 pipelines)

49 CFR 192.481 (atmospheric corrosion inspection at least every three years)