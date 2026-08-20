The operator sees it. The local level gauge on the vessel reads differently from the DCS. Not by much. Just enough to notice if you are paying attention. He has seen it before. The last time he wrote it up, nothing moved for weeks. The supervisor asked if it was really a problem. Production stayed online. So this time he walks past it.

The knowledge does not disappear. It just stops flowing.

This is how normalization of deviation starts. A small difference gets accepted because it is not big enough to force a shutdown or slow the unit. The next shift sees the same reading and treats it as normal. Over time the gap grows. By the time the difference is large enough to matter, the system has already trained people to treat the early signal as background noise. The first person who noticed it learned that speaking up cost more than staying quiet.

Subscribe

Most plants do not set out to punish the person who flags a problem. The system does it anyway. Flagging creates more paperwork. It can delay production or force an uncomfortable conversation with a supervisor who is already under pressure. Sometimes the flag is treated like an accusation. Other times nothing happens at all. When the last three write-ups went nowhere, the fourth one starts to feel pointless. Experienced operators and mechanics learn this faster than anyone. The newer people still write everything up. The veterans have already figured out the real rules of the place.

I have watched this pattern play out across different plants and different crews. The conversations do not stop. Operators and mechanics still talk about the issues among themselves on the unit. Those grumpy side conversations continue. What stops is the formal signal. The knowledge stays trapped at the level where it cannot drive action, cannot enter a work order, and cannot protect the process.

Subscribe

This is an incentives problem. If your metrics mainly celebrate clean audits and zero reportable incidents, you are measuring the absence of failure after the fact. You are not measuring the presence of learning before the fact. The plants that run reliably treat an early flag as valuable information instead of a disruption. They reward the person who catches the problem while it is still small. They close the loop so the person who spoke up sees that the flag mattered. Over time that changes what people are willing to raise.

Ownership changes the dynamic more than almost any other factor. When operators and maintenance both have clear decision rights over the asset, the conversation shifts. Fixing the gauge early becomes something either group can initiate without waiting for layers of approval. It is no longer one group creating work for the other. It becomes mutual benefit. Operations gets a more reliable process and fewer surprises. Maintenance gets fewer emergency calls and less reactive work at inconvenient hours. Both sides protect the product that stays in the pipe. Both sides keep people safer.

Bottom-up systems work when the people closest to the equipment have both the authority and the reason to act on what they see. Clear decision rights give them the authority. Aligned incentives give them the reason. Without both, even good people eventually stop raising the small things. The system quietly teaches them that silence is safer than signal.

The knowledge is already on the floor. It lives in the people who stand next to the equipment every shift. The real question is whether the system makes it safer and smarter to speak up than to stay quiet.

What is one place in your system where you could reduce bureaucracy and give operators or maintenance clearer decision rights so the small issues get acted on instead of walked past?

-Nate

Subscribe